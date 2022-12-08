Coach Williams excited for T&T U-19 W/Cup picks

Shunelle Sawh

Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board coach Kelvin Williams is excited to see Shalini Samaroo, Djenaba Joseph, Shunelle Sawh and KD Jazz Mitchell excel at the higher level after the four T&T players were selected on the West Indies Women’s Under-19 team for the inaugural Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup next month.

“Those four girls going to the World Cup, I expect them to give their best and I know their performances will be up there,” Williams told the Express yesterday.

“All four of them have the ability to do well at that level and I am really looking forward to watching them to see how they will perform because they have been with me now for the last five years so,” he explained.

Williams said that Samaroo, who captained the T&T Under-19s in the regional Under-19 T20 held in Trinidad in July, led the team with distinction and also earned the Player of the Tournament award.

He also had high praise for Joseph, who he believes can one day fill the void left retired West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin.

“Djenaba is one of those I believe can be the next Dottin for West Indies cricket. She is a brilliant all-rounder and is developing all the time and I think the Under-19 World Cup will actually show what she has to offer once she can get going there,” said Williams.

“Shunelle Sawh is an opening batter and wicketkeeper and she also had a fairly good Under-19 tournament and she was the wicketkeeper of the tournament as well, so she is very good in that department and KD Jazz Mitchell was really a surprise package for us as a fast bowler and she is also improving all the time,” Williams concluded.

Meanwhile, Cricket West Indies lead selector for women’s cricket Ann Browne-John said the World Cup will be an historic event, being the first of its kind in women’s international cricket. She noted that CWI has had tours of the USA and the recent Tri Series in India against the hosts and New Zealand to try and get the team up to speed.

“These series have identified some competent up and coming batters like Djenaba Joseph, Shunelle Sawh and Trishan Holder who are showing potential to transition to a higher level. We also had excellent performances from the two main spinners, captain Ashmini Munisar and Shalini Samaroo,” Browne-John said.

“We’ve held training camps over the past few months and the preparation will culminate with a final camp to be held in Antigua this month. This international exposure would no doubt be extremely beneficial, not only to this group of players, but also serve as an investment and feeder group into the senior West Indies Women’s set up,” she added.

The ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup will feature 41 matches be played from 14 to 29 January in South Africa. The official warm-up matches will be from January 9-11. The 16 participating teams will play in four groups in the preliminary round. West Indies have been drawn in Group C alongside New Zealand, Ireland, and Indonesia.

WI SQUAD: Ashmini Munisar (Captain), Asabi Callendar, Jahzara Claxton, Naijanni Cumberbatch, Earnisha Fontaine, Jannillea Glasgow, Realanna Grimmond, Trishan Holder, Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, K D Jazz Mitchell, Shalini Samaroo, Shunelle Sawh, Lena Scott, Abini St Jean.

GROUPS

Group A: Australia,

Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, USA

Group B: England, Pakistan, Rwanda, Zimbabwe

Group C: Indonesia, Ireland, New Zealand, West Indies

Group D: India, Scotland, South Africa, UAE

