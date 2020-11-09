Coach Williams ‘relieved’ with restrictions ease

Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board coach Kelvin Williams, who has been working with the Red Force players in the absence of a head coach, said it is a big relief for the players to able to go back to regular training and that he has been impressed by the way they would have handled themselves during the Covid-19 pandemic so far.
On Saturday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley lifted the ban on national team training and preparations for international competition, opening the way for the full Red Force contingent to finally come together for the first time since sport was halted by the virus in March.
Since then, the contracted players as well as others in the set-up had to settle for individual training and fitness programmes.
Williams, who has been in charge of the team since Mervyn Dillon’s stint as head coach came to an end earlier this year, said there were still some discussions to be had but he is looking forward to working with all the players.
“We have to sit down and talk to cricket operations concerning the announcement. As you know we were doing some things individually but now we can actually go ahead with the full team and our preparation for what I presume will be Super50,” said Williams.
“Now we can go out and do things in the manner in which we are supposed to be operating. It is a relief for us because it means the guys will be able to get a little bit more out of it than what we were doing before this point,” he added.
As for the work done so far, Williams said the players’ fitness was being monitored on a regular basis and that he has seen some progress but that will be put to the test when the entire team returns to regular training.
“That (fitness work) is one of the things we could have done properly,” said Williams.
“I have been quite impressed with the players during this whole situation. They did what they had to do and without any complaints or anything like that. We were quite impressed with what we saw from them as far as that was concerned,” he added.
“The players have been able to cope with it (Covid-19 restrictions) well and I have seen some progress in the players but as I said, you will never know really know until you get all the players together to do what is necessary,” Williams continued.
“But within that period of time, we saw some progression. As far as the physical and technique, batting and bowling is concerned, we did a lot of that and I have seen some progress.”