TRINIDAD and Tobago’s top cricket coaches were told at the end of a two-day enhancement programme that they are in a unique position to chart the course for a revival of the nation’s fortunes in regional cricket.
The advice came Altaf Baksh, general secretary of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board at the closing ceremony on Sunday evening when the participants were given certificates after the intensive workshop.
Facilitators were former Clico Preysal Sports Club coach Debideen Manick and Bhoodish Dookie who praised the TTCB for organising the refresher course for the certified Cricket West Indies Level I and II coaches, the first after almost eight years.
Also speaking with the coaches at the Sir Frank Worrell Development Centre at Balmain, Couva was former West Indies Test wicketkeeper David Williams who is on the TTCB coaching staff.
Baksh promised that the updating of coaches with the latest techniques, strategies and processes to equip them for the job will continue.
The TTCB officer is a very successful coach at the primary school level with Montrose Government where he teaches the SEA Class.
He told the participants their job, described as a never-ending learning experience is not an easy one.
“As teachers yourselves, you face the challenge of determining the different levels of receptiveness of the cricketers in your charge and you have to relate to them in a way that they can fully understand and grasp,” said Baksh.
At the opening on Saturday morning, president of the TTCB Azim Bassarath expressed disappointment that Trinidad and Tobago had fallen short in their attempt to claim a regional title this season.
But he was confident that the enhancement programme will be able to inject a dose of enthusiasm and excitement among the coaches which will bear fruit in the coming year.
Bassarath said next up is a programme for National League club coaches which will target the packed schedule of youth competitions, not unlike the past season following the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions after cricket was not played for two years.
Among the topics covered over the two days were consistency, adaptation, assessing conditions, the dew factor, maintaining composure, Duckworth-Lewis method of scoring, and the need for coaches to have a calm head and be able to provide clear guidance and instructions.
At the end of the course work which also included several practical demonstrations, Manick said he was impressed with the level of expertise of the coaches and their willingness to absorb what was being disseminated at the programme.