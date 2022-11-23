The third edition of the Dream11 Trinidad T10 Blast finally got under way at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday, but rain prevented a result in the first encounter as the Steelpan Players and the Samp Army Cocrico Cavaliers had to share the points.

All three games on the opening day of the tournament on Monday were abandoned without a ball bowled but rain eased enough yesterday for a nine-over game to be played.