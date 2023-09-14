Coaching School, Sidey’s move on in Tobago FA Cup

St Clair’s Coaching School and Sidey’s FC are on a collision course in the Tobago FA Cup competition.

On Tuesday, St Clair’s Coaching School got the better of the new kids on the block, Bertille St Clair’s Sports Academy (BSSA) by a 2–1 margin at Shaw Park. Two penalties either side of the half-time whistle was all it took, following Jeremiah King’s opening item for BSSA.

The win sets up an interesting match in the quarter-finals between the inform Sidey’s and St Clair’s Coaching School on Sunday night at the Dwight Yorke Stadium.

Meanwhile, Sidey’s came from a goal down to beat Belle Garden Sports Club 2–1 at Roxborough. Weah Adams and Akeem Jordan were the marksmen for Sidey’s while Renaldo Thomas got the lone item for Belle Garden.

In the first game at Roxborough, Charlotteville PYC, with a double from former Bethel United striker Kerri McDonald, beat a struggling Bethel United unit 2-0. Stokely Vale now await the winners of the Roxborough Lakers vs Carnbee/Mt Pleasant game, scheduled for today at the Yorke Stadium.

Upcoming matches:

(Today)

Roxborough Lakers vs Carnbee/Mt Pleasant, Dwight Yorke Stadium, 5.30pm

1976 FC Phoenix vs Golden Lane FC, Dwight Yorke Stadium, 7.30pm

FA CUP RESULTS

Bertille St Clair’s SA 1 (Jeremiah King 33’), St Clair’s Coaching School 2 (Jabari McMillan 44’ & 50’)

Charlotteville PYC 2 (Kerri McDonald 30’ & 87’), Bethel United 0

Belle Garden SC 1 (Renaldo Thomas 10’), Sidey’s FC 2 (Weah Adams 75’, Akeem Jordan 85’)

TOBAGO FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION STANDINGS

Eastern Conference Standings

Pos Teams P W DL GF GA GD Pts

Sidey’s FC 5 4 0 1 13 3 10 12

Belle Garden S.0 6 3 1 2 9 4 5 10

Georgia FC 4 3 0 1 9 6 3 9

Goal City 5 2 1 2 8 10 -2 7

FC Goodwood 5 1 1 3 5 11 -6 4

Roxborough Lakers 4 0 3 1 6 8 -2 3

C/ville PVC 5 1 0 4 4 12 -8 3

Central Conference Standings

Teams P N D L GF GA GD Pts

Stokely Vale 4 3 1 0 13 5 8 10

Bertille St.Clair’s SA 5 3 1 1 14 8 6 10

Signal Hill United 5 3 0 2 16 7 9 9

Leeds United 4 3 0 1 6 6 0 9

Calder Hall FC 5 1 0 4 4 8 -4 3

Golden Lane FC 5 0 0 5 1 20 -19 0

Western Conference

Teams P W DL GF GA GD Pts

Carnbee/Mt. Pleasant 5 4 1 0 17 7 10 13

Eagles FC 5 3 1 1 10 5 5 10

Bethel United 5 2 2 1 8 9 -1 8

1976 FC Phoenix 4 2 0 2 9 5 4 6

Black Rock FC 3 0 0 3 2 10 -8 0

St. Clair’s C/Sch. 4 0 0 4 4 14 -10 0

