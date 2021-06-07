If Coco Gauff keeps playing like this, she’s going to go from teenage prodigy to Grand Slam champion in a hurry.
The 17-year-old American completely overwhelmed Ons Jabeur in a 6-3, 6-1 victory at the French Open yesterday to become the youngest woman to reach the quarter-finals at any Grand Slam tournament in 15 years.
Gauff lost only nine points on her serve and was also highly effective at the net, winning 13 of 17 points when she came forward — which was especially impressive against a player who is known for her shot-making skills. “I feel like this has been the most consistent tennis I have played at this level,” Gauff said.
Gauff is one of six first-time Grand Slam quarter-finalists in the women’s draw. The others include her next opponent, Barbora Krejcikova, along with Maria Sakkari, Elena Rybakina, Paula Badosa and Tamara ZIdansek. Krejcikova advanced by beating 2018 French Open runner-up Sloane Stephens with a similarly lopsided score — 6-2, 6-0.
Jabeur said Gauff is a contender to raise the trophy — either this year or in the future. It wouldn’t be the first time Gauff claims a title at Roland Garros, having won the girls’ singles title in 2018. Gauff became the youngest American to reach a Grand Slam quarter-final since Venus Williams did it at 17 at the 1997 US Open.
Gauff has not dropped a set in Paris this year. She won both the singles and doubles titles at a warm-up tournament in Parma before coming to Paris. That came after a run to the semi-finals of the Italian Open. In all, she’s on a career-best nine-match winning streak.
Sakkari sends Kenin packing
The No.17th-seeded Sakkari eliminated last year’s runner-up, Sofia Kenin, 6-1, 6-3. Kenin blamed jitters for her fourth-round exit in the French Open. At No.4, Kenin was the highest-seeded player left in the women’s draw. But she lost serve six times and had 32 unforced errors in a 6-1, 6-3 loss to Maria Sakkari of Greece.
Last year Kenin won the Australian Open and was the runner-up at Roland Garros. But she has just a 10-9 record in 2021, and last month announced she no longer would be coached by her father, Alex. She declined to discuss her expectations for the rest of the year.
“I think it’s better for me not to say anything,” she said. “My emotions are high, and I just need some time to be by myself.”