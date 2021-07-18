Coco tests positive for Covid, won’t play in Tokyo Olympics

Cori Coco Gauff

DREAMED OF REPRESENTING USA: American Cori Coco Gauff.

US tennis player Cori Coco Gauff has tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing her to pull out of the Tokyo Olympics.

“I am so disappointed to share the news that I have tested positive for Covid and won’t be able to play in the Olympic Games in Tokyo,” Gauff tweeted yesterday.

“It has always been a dream of mine to represent the USA at the Olympics, and I hope there will be many more chances for me to make this come true in the future.”

Gauff, 17, lost to Angelique Kerber 6-4, 6-4 on Centre Court in the fourth round at Wimbledon earlier this month. It was the second time she had lost at that stage after her breakthrough run at the All England Club in 2019. Gauff is No. 25 in the WTA rankings. The Olympics start on Friday in Tokyo and run until August 8.

“We were saddened to learn that Coco Gauff has tested positive for Covid-19 and will therefore be unable to participate in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games,” the USTA said in a statement.

“We wish her the best as she deals with this unfortunate situation and hope to see her back on the courts very soon. We know Coco will join all of us in rooting on the other Team USA members who will be traveling to Japan and competing in the coming days.”

Krejcikova claims Prague Open title

French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova triumphed at the Prague Open yesterday for her third WTA title.

In an all-Czech final, second-seeded Krejcikova demolished No. 8-seeded Tereza Martincova 6-2, 6-0, hitting 26 winners on her way to victory in 65 minutes. From 2-2 in the opening set, Krejcikova cruised, winning 10 straight games against her opponent, who was playing her first WTA final.

QUIET END

A series they won three games ago ended in disappointment for Stafanie Taylor and her West Indies women’s team yesterday.

The Windies went down in the fifth One-Day International by 22 runs at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Javeria Khan’s Pakistan coming back strong in the last two matches to finish at 3-2.

Coach Simmons hunts points, big runs in ODIs

Morale and confidence was built in the T20I series. But points are what the West Indies will mainly be after in the three-match One-Day series against Australia.

“I think the important thing in this tournament is...points,” coach Phil Simmons told the media in a virtual conference yesterday.

Wallace’s Swifts cede top spot to rivals GIANTS

The battle for top spot atop the ladder of Australia’s Suncorp Super League netball has been blown open after the GIANTS defeated arch-rivals New South Wales Swifts 59-55 in the relocated derby clash at Netball SA Stadium on Saturday.

England level T20 series against Pakistan

England levelled the T20 series against Pakistan with a 45-run win as their spinners came to the fore at Emerald Headingley, yesterday.

After setting the tourists 201 to win, Adil Rashid (2-30), Moeen Ali (2-32) and Matt Parkinson (1-25) shared five wickets between them through the middle overs to leave Pakistan’s chase in tatters and despite some brief lower-order resistance, they finished on 155-9.