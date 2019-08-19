Cole is king of road

TyleR Cole completed a perfect weekend on the road when he took both the Under-23 and overall road race titles at the National Road Cycling Championships on Sunday.
Those wins added to the two in the same categories that Cole won on Saturday in the time trial.
In the 30-kilometre time trial at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Cole of Team DPS clocked 51 minutes, 28 seconds to top the field. Second was his Pan American Games teammate Akil Campbell of PSL in 52:29, while triathlete Jason Costelloe placed third in 54:24. Cole’s time also made him the Under-23 winner ahead of Nathan Alexander of Team Woods (56:49) and Dillon Pierre of Heatwave (57:56).