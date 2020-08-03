With Justice Carol Gobin set to make her judgement on the United TTFA/FIFA matter on or before August 13, sidelined president of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) William Wallace says a possible FIFA suspension or ban will be collateral damage.
Asked by host Andre Baptiste about his reaction to a scenario that would see a ban preventing footballers from getting the chance to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Wallace said on Saturday’s ISports programme: “In every situation there are people who will suffer. Every time you have to take action and these types of actions, there are a couple of people who will have to suffer. It is basically collateral damage and that is par for the course. But of course we would try to minimise that as much as possible. As I said, we would have discussion and decide on the way forward.”
Asked if T&T’s possible ban from international football for the first time in its history would be a terrible legacy for the United TTFA group, Wallace said: “It will also be a terrible legacy if you look at what is happening all over the world. Even recently out of Africa, people are speaking out and making the point that this whole idea of FIFA going into countries and taking decisions that are purely political decisions, it is time that we stand up as a football community. That is being said at this very moment that we are going through this.”
Wallace argued this type of action was necessary to make drastic changes, changes that would be for the betterment of football not only in T&T but for the future generation of footballers.
“So you might sacrifice one group for the betterment of thousands, so there are different ways to look at this. We would have to sit and look at this and make a decision after dialogue.”
Asked if he had heard any negative feedback from clubs, Wallace referred to the current Covid-19 pandemic.
“That in a sense has helped,” the former Secondary Schools Football League president said. “There is no real pressure from anybody. There are no competitions being played. Competitions are on hold... we don’t know how far this thing will go, so probably this is the right time to make the decision we are making or take the decision we are taking.”
Referring again to the possibility for a ban for the country because of United TTFA’s court action, Wallace said: “When we took this up, took up the fight, we knew there would be some repercussions along the way. I don’t feel pressure. At the end of the day people have to live by their decisions. If at the end of the day as a team a decision is made, then as a team we made the decision I don’t think there is a pressure at all.”
Earlier on the same programme, former Minister of Sport Ken Butcher said this current situation is a lose-lose for T&T football.
“As far as I am aware, FIFA is extremely clear in terms of how they operate and I believe that if Justice Gobin should rule in favour of the TTFA administration, I feel that FIFA will wield the big stick. They have done so in the past and I see no reason why they couldn’t do so again,” Butcher said, adding that the young footballers with aspiring careers will be the ones to suffer the brunt of the United TTFA decision to go to court.
“I think it is a sad day that the clubs are not strong enough to tell those administrators where to get off,” Butcher said. Former national coach Edgar Vidale agreed.
“It s not that I am holding any brief for FIFA... but I cannot see why they are prolonging this thing knowing that they can’t win,” Vidale said.