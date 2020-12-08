Collective amnesia

Do me a favour and take a good look at the picture. Many of you may have seen it before, since it captures the moment when Test cricket’s first-ever tied match was achieved at the Gabba ground in Brisbane, Australia on December 14, 1960.
That match between Frank Worrell’s West Indies side and Richie Benaud’s Aussies began 60 years ago today. And frozen in time forever is that dramatic moment, one of the most iconic in cricket’s history.
The batsman at the top end is Ian Meckiff, Australia’s No. 10, bat outstretched as he lunges for the crease. But one can also see the broken stumps, partially obscured by a fielder leaping into the air, hands aloft. He’s looking in the direction of square-leg, perhaps from where Joe Solomon is running.
Solomon is the man of the moment. Lindsey Kline, the batsman at the bottom of the picture, had played the ball off his legs and had set off for what seemed Australia’s 233rd and winning run. But for the second time that afternoon, Solomon’s arm proved too strong and accurate. With only one stump to aim at, he hits the bullseye. Benaud’s team had needed just six runs off the last over, which in those days in Australia, was all of eight balls long. The Aussies also had the “comfort” of having three wickets left when the over started. It was bowled by one Wesley Winfield Hall, now Sir Wes, whose image was recently immortalised as a statue at Kensington Oval along with Sir Garfield Sobers, who was also a key player in this match.
Hall is standing with his arms in the air, to the left of the picture.
He had been given the task of saving a match the West Indies had seemed on course to win earlier in the day when he had taken four wickets to reduce the Aussies to 92 for six.
But this is cricket and this is Australia. The game is not over until the last ball. And through allrounder Allan Davidson - already with 11 wickets in the match - and skipper Benaud, the home team clawed their way back. The pair put on 134 together, but when he had reached 80, Davidson became Solomon’s first run out victim. Davidson would later say that had he been Usain Bolt, he would not have beaten Joe’s 25-yard throw.
Davidson departed just before the last over began.
The pressure was on Hall to make sure the home team did not complete their comeback.
He took a couple chances. Warned against bowling bouncers by skipper Worrell, Hall, maybe overcome by the tension and excitement of the time, left fly with two. The first one got the wicket of Benaud. The second should also have taken care of Grout. But Wes managed to turn from his follow through, and sprint to square-leg to drop a catch that would have been a sitter for either Rohan Kanhai or wicketkeeper Jerry Alexander.
That drop could have cost the game. But Conrad Hunte then ran out Grout with the scores tied and then off the penultimate ball of the match, Solomon cleaned up Meckiff.
Some of the literature on this match makes for memorable reading. But that picture seems to capture all that words can say; the drama, the emotion, the nostalgia of a game that set the tone for perhaps Test cricket’s most celebrated series.
It is fair to say that the esteem in which West Indies cricket is held in Australia was largely due to this five-match rubber which the Aussies won 2-1. That was due as much to the attractive style of play of Worrell’s team as to his own calm leadership in the face of several dubious umpiring decisions that went against his men. It was this series that inspired the Frank Worrell trophy which the Australian and West Indian teams still play for today.
I wonder though, how many of the players who will take the field for the West Indies against New Zealand tomorrow evening in the second Test even know about this match.
This was also a game in which Sir Garry played one of his best innings in Tests -132. Thankfully, he is still around to talk about it. Imagine the stories he could tell about that match, about that last day and over. But who wants to listen?
One of the unique things about cricket in the West Indies is how accessible the “greats” are. It would not be hard for a young cricketer to get in touch with a Sir Garfield if he was on tour in Barbados. And Sir Andy Roberts in Antigua would be delighted to explain the art of fast bowling to anybody keen to listen.
But one of the great failings of present-day West Indies cricket is its collective amnesia. It is almost as if the Caribbean fraternity has forgotten how to play the game properly despite decades of excelling in it.
As a group, the players of today seem rudderless, cut off from the traditions and know-how that made it possible for them to represent a powerful brand. This New Zealand series is just another sad case in point.