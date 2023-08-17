This Sunday, there is a 5K fun Run/Walk with a difference as the Colour Splash Committee will be hosting The Colour Fiesta 5K Run/Walk.
The run starts at the St Mary’s College ground on Serpentine Road at 4 p.m. and close to 700 participants are expected. According to the organisers, “the event is perfect for experienced runners or those who are looking for a fantastic first-time experience.”
The participants will start the fun run in a white T-shirt and finish it covered in bright colours. The run will start on Hayes Street, which is adjacent to Nelson Mandela Park and continue until they meet the Queen’s Park Savannah. The runners/walkers will turn left or proceed in a clockwise direction around the Savannah.
There will be three colour stations where they will be sprayed with different coloured powders.
The runners will return to Hayes Street and back to St Mary´s College Grounds. Interested persons can contact the hotline at 298-3616 or visit the website at www.thecolourfiesta.com.