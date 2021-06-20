Colourful Richardson wins US 100m trials

Sha’Carri Richardson

WATCH ME!: Sha’Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the women’s 100 metres at the US Olympic Track and Field Trials Saturday, in Eugene, Oregon. —Photo: AP

Whether watching from Jamaica, Japan or the U.S. it was hard to miss that shock of flowing, orange hair that came streaking across the finish line first in Eugene on Saturday night.

It belonged to Sha’Carri Richardson. And after the eye-opening show she put on at the Olympic trials—blowing away the field in the 100-metres semis in a wind-aided 10.64 seconds, then again in the final in 10.86—she figures to grab her fair share of attention next month in Tokyo.

With her performance, the 21-year-old out of LSU picked up a spot in the Olympics and a national title while also setting up a possible showdown with the Jamaican world champion, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who is well-known for her colourful hairstyles, too.

“It’s loud and encouraging and, honestly, dangerous,” Richardson said when asked why she chose the colour orange for her big night. “Knowing I’m coming to one of the biggest meets there is, if you’re going to out there and be the best, you need to look the best.”

Richardson said crossing the finish line first was only the second-best feeling of the night. The best came afterward, when she climbed halfway up the stands at Hayward Field and shared a long hug with her grandmother, Betty Harp, who’s also known in the family as “Big Momma.”

“To be able to have her here at the biggest meet in my life, and to cross the finish line and run up the steps to hug her knowing I’m an Olympian, actually that’s probably better than winning the race,” Richardson said.

But that performance—it was pretty special, too.

An over-the-limit tailwind in the semis prevented the 10.64 from becoming official and leaving Richardson only 0.01 behind Fraser-Pryce’s top time of 2021. The world record of 10.49 was set by Florence Griffith Joyner in 1988.

“She carries such a firecracker,” said Richardson’s training partner, Justin Gatlin. “She’s capable of running 10.6. I’ve seen her at practice, and she’s capable of running 10.5, actually. She can definitely shock the world.”

In the final, Richardson overcame a slow start to pass her training partner Javianne Oliver, a 60-meter indoor specialist who started in the lane next to her. Richardson beat Oliver by three body lengths and 0.13 seconds. Teahna Daniels finished third.

