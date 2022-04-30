The Trinidad and Tobago Under-20 Men’s football team will start training from Tuesday ahead of their CONCACAF Under-20 Men’s Championship campaign.
The TTFA recently held a Player Combine in both Washington DC and Fort Lauderdale, an exercise assistant coach Reynold Carrington described as “beneficial”.
According to a TTFA media release, the former senior men’s team skipper reported back to director of national teams Richard Piper and head coach Angus Eve that the exercise should now be an annual occurrence to enable the TTFA to tap into the talent in North America.
“This was definitely a beneficial exercise,” Carrington told TTFA Media.
“The main purpose of this exercise was for us the coaches to get a clearer idea of the level of players based in the United States and Canada. We constantly hear or read about the guys out here but unless they are playing in the top level leagues, it is sometimes difficult to keep tabs on them. Now with the help of the talent identification teams and the groups in places such as DC and Florida we have a better chance to scout and have a better look at the players.”
A total of 78 players, either eligible to represent T&T through parentage or place of birth, were seen in DC (48 players) and Fort Lauderdale (30). Carrington was accompanied by Under-20 team manager Major Basil Thompson.
Based on the Combines, four players were short-listed to join the T&T squad for training on Tuesday, in preparation for the CONCACAF U-20 Championship in Honduras. They include Noah Roka, a wing-back/central defender with Austrian club FC Stadieu; Wayne Fredericks, a forward of Bethesda FC and St Alban’s High School; Tyrell Moore, a forward with Atlanta United and Curtis De Leon, a central midfielder who has already represented T&T at the Under-17 level under ex-coach Stern John.
Head coach Angus Eve will commence training on May 3 as T&T prepare for Group F action alongside Mexico, Haiti and Suriname. The top three teams in the group advance to the round of 16, where they will be joined by the four teams advancing from the 2021 CONCACAF U-20 Championship qualifying.
Unlike the previous editions, the competition will determine not only the four CONCACAF representatives at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia, but also the two CONCACAF representatives at the 2024 Summer Olympics.
“On the 3rd of May we start our final preparations where we will bring the boys back in. We have three groups of players – locally based players, locally based players who are now playing their trades abroad and some potential players who want to come back and represent Trinidad and Tobago,” Eve explained.
“I am very excited simply because the Under-20s are the new generation for 2026 and beyond. There has been a lot of interest shown especially from players on the outside wanting to represent Trinidad and Tobago and the enthusiasm shown by both sets including the ones who are locally-based has been promising,” Eve added. “It’s a very important period for football in Trinidad and Tobago.”
Players invited for May’s U-20 training camp in T&T:
Jaron Pascal, Josiah Cooper (Naparima College), Tristan Edwards, Christian Bailey, Jose Attong (Fatima College), Isaiah Edwards (Arima North Comprehensive), Lendell Sween (San Juan North), Jaheil Faustin (Trinity East), Kareem Warner (Signal HillSecondary), Marvin Waldrop, Kylon Braithwaite, Quincy Winchester, Daniel Richards (Club Sando), Joshua Lewis, J’Lon Matthews (San Juan Jabloteh), Nigel Carraby, Jerrel Sandiford, Tyrik Lee (W Connection), Shervohnez Hamilton (Petit Valley Utd), Luke Phillip (Deportivo Point Fortin), Real Gill, Kaihim Thomas, Emmanuel Thomas (La Horquetta Rangers), Josiah Wilson–currently training with Cercle Brugge KSV (Belgium), Dantaye Gilbert–currently training with FC Malaga City (Spain), Nathaniel James (Unattached), Rushon Sandy–Patuxent Football Athletics (USA), Isaiah Thompson–Unattached (UK), Molik Khan–Minnesota Utd (USA), Caleb Borneo (Columbus Crew, USA), Tarik Trotman–Hartford Community College, USA), Roald Mitchell–Wake Forest University/NY Redbulls, USA), Jeremy Lashley–FC Edmonton Canada), Jason Christian Gajadhar–Vaughn Soccer Club, Canada), Diego Nanton–International Centre for European Football France), Alessandro Sipaque (Plainfield High School, USA).