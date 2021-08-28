Two games in, and Kieron Pollard is still waiting for his Trinbago Knight Riders batsmen to come to the party in the Caribbean Premier League. But the skipper will hope that today is the day they get it together.
TKR take on the St Lucia Kings this morning from 10 o’clock at Warner Park, St Kitts, in the first match of a double-header that will also feature the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and the Guyana Amazon Warriors from 2.30 p.m.
The Knight Riders will go into today’s game having notched their first win of the campaign on Friday night when they overcame a rocky start to their run chase to beat the Barbados Royals by six wickets. In their first match, the defending champions were beaten by the Amazon Warriors.
“It wasn’t a good start for us yesterday (Thursday), the batting didn’t click, and even today (Friday), we were in a spot of bother,” Pollard said. “But these things happen when you have guys who haven’t played cricket and you’re coming in, not much practice.”
Friday, TKR needed Pollard’s captain’s knock of 58 off 30 balls and his fifth wicket partnership of 87 with wicketkeeper Denesh Ramdin (29, 31 balls) to “get over the line”. Chasing just 123 for victory after the Royals had been dismissed for 122, TKR ended on 125 for four, winning with 19 balls to spare, but only after having to recover from being 18 for three in the fifth over and 38 for four in the eighth.
“We’ve played a lot of cricket to understand what is needed and understand what they going to try to come with and try to combat it,” Pollard said of himself and Ramdin. “Sometimes in scenarios you have to try to absorb the pressure, and when you get your chance, then apply pressure.
Pollard added: “Darren (Bravo) didn’t bat... he twisted his ankle while fielding, so we knew the resources were a bit thin and we had to try to stay there, so well played to (Denesh) Ramdin. He has shown in two days as to why we have him in this TKR set-up.”
Bravo’s injury could make him a doubt for today’s match, which will only add to Pollard’s concerns about the batting. He stressed Friday that the “top order, we need to get a proper start”.
However, the skipper had no complaints about the bowling unit, with new acquisition Isuru Udana starring with a Man-of-the-Match five-wicket haul. The Sri Lankan left-arm seamer’s figures of five for 21 were the best by a TKR bowler in CPL history.
“I can’t fault the effort; the bowlers have been brilliant the first two games. I enjoyed the execution of our plans,” Pollard said. Of Udana he noted: “He’s just retired from international cricket. We got the opportunity to have him first-hand. I think he’s come here to make a statement. He continued to use his experience, use his angles and sort of mix up deliveries, and that’s what you want in a tournament like this, especially on a (small) ground like this as well...
“He gave us that impetus, getting those early wickets and we were just able to support him in the back end.”