Come together

With questions being asked and concerns being raised about the West Indies squad selected for the ICC T20 World Cup, Cricket West Indies (CWI) president Ricky Skerritt is calling for everyone to rally around the team which he described as “a fit-for-purpose squad”.
Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board president Azim Bassarath, as well as the executive of the Guyana Cricket Board have questioned some of the selections for the World Cup, including the exclusion of Sherfane Rutherford despite the player failing to meet the CWI’s fitness requirements.
Questions were also raised about the selection of 42-year-old Chris Gayle in the main squad and the placement of Jason Holder on the reserve list.
However, yesterday, CWI issued a media release calling on West Indies cricket fans everywhere to throw their full support behind the West Indies team as they begin their defence of the ICC T20 World Cup title next month.
With the countdown already under way towards the start of the marquee event in the United Arab Emirates and Oman, Skerritt has asked the West Indies fan base and all stakeholders to unite behind the squad.
Addressing team selection without delving into specifics, Skerritt said: “The selectors have produced a fit-for-purpose squad which is a rich mixture of experienced leadership, proven match-winners and youthful talent.” He added: “For the first time for years the selectors had good options within a growing pool of exciting West Indian talent. But this is a major world tournament, not a development tour. All the best teams in the world will be setting out to dethrone the West Indies as defending champions.”
He said coping with the Covid-19 bubble will be difficult for the players whose mental toughness will be tested on and off the field.
“That is at least one good reason why they deserve our support. If you are a West Indian fan, then this is your team no matter which territory the players hail from,” the CWI boss continued.
“A successful World Cup journey requires that all of us who love and support the game, and who have seriously studied the fortunes of West Indies cricket, come together and send positive vibes to captain Kieron Pollard and the members of his squad, no matter what,” he concluded.
In the previous edition of the tournament staged in 2016, the Windies beat England at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, to capture their second title.
The first T20 World Cup victory came in 2012 when they beat Sri Lanka at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. West Indies have also reached the semi-finals on two occasions—in 2009 in England and 2014 in Bangladesh.
The West Indies have shown encouraging form in the build-up to the tournament playing 17 matches across four CG Insurance T20I home series against Sri Lanka, South Africa, Australia, and Pakistan. Pollard’s men won eight of those matches, lost six, with three “no results” due to bad weather.
The squad is due to assemble in the UAE in early October, where they will have a training camp before playing warm-up matches against Pakistan and India.
West Indies have been drawn in Group 1 which also includes England, South Africa and Australia, along with two qualifiers from the first round.
The Windies’ first group game will be against England in Dubai on October 23.