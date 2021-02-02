COMING STRONGER

West Indies spinner Sunil Narine did not have the best of seasons in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League, but he is committed to putting that behind him and coming back stronger in 2021.
In a video interview with ESPN Cricinfo, Narine admitted that his IPL performances for Kolkata Knight Riders were well below his best.
“It didn’t go as planned,” Narine said of his 2020 IPL stint.
“It was a tough season but having said that you have those hard tournaments where you have to gather yourself, rebuild and take it on the chin and come back as strong as possible,” he continued.
“You could try to figure out so many different avenues to go down but at the end of the day, you are going to have bad tournaments and sadly to say, that was one of them, which honestly you wouldn’t want but it happens.”
“At the end of the day you just have to stay in the contest, fight as hard as possible, and still try to come out with whatever you could establish from it. It wasn’t one of my best tournaments but I mean, you can’t do good all the time, so it was learning process as well,” he reasoned.
Narine is currently taking part in the Abu Dhabi T10 League in Dubai and right after that, he and six of his Red Force teammates will be heading over to Antigua for the Cricket West Indies Super50 Cup which bowls off this weekend.
Narine also believes that the game is continuously evolving with the T10 League now gaining popularity, offering a faster pace game than T20 cricket and that the shorter versions are influencing how the traditional format is played.
“I think shorter formats have been better for finishing games in Test cricket. It shows that you are never out of the game, no matter the situation,” Narine explained.
“If you have to get eight or nine runs an over, that would have been plenty, now teams are getting 15 to 20 runs for the last three or four overs. I think anything is possible in cricket and you constantly see that you are never out of a game until it’s over and you see some things happening now that you could not dream would happen a couple of years ago,” he added.
“I think it is always going to evolve and the shorter formats will make the other formats harder, and technology is going up as well, so I think cricket, it’s just going in the right direction and it is getter harder and harder as we speak,” said Narine.
The game has also been forced to evolve in order to survive in the Covid-19 pandemic with international tournaments and tours now being played inside bio-secure bubbles.
Narine has seen his share of bubble life, having played in the IPL, the CPL and now the T10 League before heading to the Super50 bubble in Antigua. “It is getting normal. We are living in this for a while now and any cricket you play, this is going to happen. It’s hard but it’s something you have to get accustomed to,” Narine said.
“It is going to be tougher than normal, but it is something you have to do and as a professional cricketer that’s the mindset you have to adopt,” he noted.