Committee rules in favour of PowerGen

The National League Disciplinary Committee has recommended that PowerGen Penal Sports Club receive 24 points for their second-round Premiership 1 league match against Profilbau Victoria United which ended in a no-result at Victoria’s home venue, the Daren Ganga Recreation Ground in Barrackpore in February.
While Victoria can still appeal the ruling, as it stands, the points awarded to PowerGen will see them rise to the top of the Premiership 1 league table, putting them in line to retain the title.
The eight-team two-day/three-day League competition ended on March 26 with Queen’s Park Cricket Club leading the standings on 143 points. Meanwhile, PowerGen Penal were second on 124 points but with their protest against Victoria pending.
PowerGen lodged a protest of the game, which was played on February 11-12, claiming full points (28 points) based on the fact that pitch was not fit for play on the first day of the match.
The disciplinary committee initially ruled against PowerGen, upholding the result of the match. However, the Penal-based club appealed that ruling, arguing that they were not given an opportunity to be heard.
The matter went to the TTCB appeals committee and from there, PowerGen filed an injunction challenging the TTCB’s disciplinary and appeals committee’s jurisdiction to adjudicate their complaint.
The TTCB agreed that its committees would not take steps to rule on the complaint until the matter was fully ventilated in court.
However, PowerGen withdrew the matter from court and opted to go through the TTCB’s process.
As such, the disciplinary committee heard arguments from the two parties and also heard from the umpires earlier this month before making a determination.