‘Common sense before book sense’

After 11 consecutive overs of spin, and 14 overall, Trinbago Knight Riders still found themselves behind the over-rate in their Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League match against the Jamaica Tallawahs at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on Saturday night.
As such, the home side were penalised with additional fielding restrictions in the final two overs when they bowled and while it did little to dampen the mood of the capacity crowd, it didn’t sit well with skipper Kieron Pollard.
Pollard would have already voiced his opinions on the new over-rate rules after receiving the first “red card” issued for a slow over-rate in their six-wicket victory over the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at Warner Park earlier in the tournament.
On Saturday night, TKR bowled first and restricted the defending champions to 154 for eight before Nicholas Pooran’s 54 and Martin Guptill’s unbeaten 53 took them to 155 for three to clinch a seven-wicket victory with 2.4 overs to spare.
Pollard said he was pleased with how his players went about their job with the ball noting that, “there was talk about spin at the toss and to be able to bowl 14 overs of spin against this (Tallawahs) attack, I thought it was really good from our bowlers. Then finishing it off in the back end and restricting them to 154, we would have taken that any day.”
But Pollard wasn’t happy with the over-rate penalty incurred in the final two overs.
TKR were only allowed four fielders outside the 30-yard circle for the 19th over delivered by Andre Russell. That over cost 11 runs.
For the final over, the home team could only have three fielders outside the circle and that over was sent down by Ali Khan and only cost them seven runs.
“For me the disappointing part was bowling 14 overs of spin in a cricket match (and still be penalised for a slow over-rate). One thing I’ve learned from the old people saying in Trinidad and Tobago is that common sense was made before book sense, and the logic of this rule makes me wonder how we are actually going to go forward with it,” said Pollard.
“The last game, if I remember correctly, they bowled their overs in just under two hours and there was no sort of penalties. But I’m not going to complain. I’m going to continue to ride with it but 14 overs of spin and we got penalised, then I will have to go with 20 overs of spin and see if that works,” the TKR skipper added.
He said the decision to go with spin up front in the Powerplay and in the first half of the innings was due to the conditions and the way the TKR team is structured.
“It was sort of a gamble (at first) and then having a left-hander batting in the Powerplay and him not going after the left-arm spinners encouraged me to sort of go with the spinners a bit longer. I knew they wanted pace on the ball which was a bit wet, so we just tried to keep that away from them,” Pollard explained.
In the end, the TKR strategy paid dividends as the Tallawahs slipped to 88 for four in the 14th over before Imad Wasim arrived in the middle to boost the total with 62 off 33 balls.
Among the spinners used for TKR were left arm spinners Jaden Carmichael and Akeal Hosein who opened the bowling and Sunil Narine and left-arm wrist-spinner Waqar Salamkheil.
Carmichael grabbed one for 27 from four overs, while Hosein took one for ten from three overs. Narine finished with two for 29 off four overs while Salamkheil caused some problems but didn’t pick up any wickets, conceding 26 runs off his three overs.
Ali Khan grabbed three wickets for 27 run from three overs and two of his scalps came in the final over of the Tallawahs’ innings.
TKR’s performance on Saturday night was the kind the home fans would have gotten accustomed to over the years and Pollard was happy his team could put some smiles on the faces of the thousands of spectators that came out to the Southern venue.
“It is very pleasing to see the crowd come out. They have supported us every time and that is our 12th man and that is our motivating factor to go out and perform to see the smiles of the people,” Pollard said of the home support.
“They come out each and every time and I’m sure they are going to come out again Sunday (yesterday) albeit the day before a working day and a school day and support us at home. Hopefully we can give a good account of ourselves.”
TKR were scheduled to take on the St Lucia Kings at Tarouba after press time last night in the final match of a hectic home leg which saw them play four matches in six days.
Pollard and company will have a five-day break this week as they travel to Guyana for the final leg of the tournament where they will face the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the final group stage game at Guyana National Stadium in Providence next Saturday.
Summarised scores:
TALLAWAHS 154-8, 20 overs (Imad Wasim 62, Jermaine Blackwood 29; Ali Khan 3/27)
vs TKR 155-3, 17.2 overs (Nicholas Pooran 54, Martin Gupill 53 not out; Imad Wasim 2/28)
—TKR won by seven wickets.