Commonwealth Youth Games logo launched

The 2023 logo for the Commonwealth Youth Games has been revealed.
The seventh edition of the Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG) will take place from August 4-11, 2023. The Games will be hosted across Trinidad and Tobago with a sport programme of Aquatics (Swimming), Athletics and Para Athletics, Cycling (Road and Track), Triathlon, Fast 5 Netball, Rugby Sevens and Beach Volleyball.
To mark the occasion the Trinbago 2023 organising committee launched the official logo.
Bringing the Commonwealth Games Federation and Trinbago 2023 together, the logo features the Commonwealth Sport Celebration mark in Trinidad and Tobago colours alongside a thumbprint, symbolising how digital innovation and flexibility of use have become part of our daily lives through smart devices.
The logo also represents the twin island state, through its colours of blue for the water and sky around the islands; red for the vibrancy of youth; green for growth of the island’s development; brown for fertility and yellow for the warmth and friendliness of the people on the islands.
At the logo launch, CGF president, Dame Louise Martin DBE, said: “Today marks 250 days to go until the Trinidad and Tobago 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games. I am in awe of the hard work and development that has already been completed to ensure these Games are a fantastic success.
“As shown with the launch of this logo, Trinidad and Tobago are making excellent progress towards staging a fantastic competition and welcoming the Commonwealth to its shores.
“The logo represents everything that Trinidad and Tobago have to offer. From their friendliness to the positive influence that they have on the Commonwealth. I look forward to sharing the Youth Games experience with the islands very soon.”
Diane Henderson of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), which is chaired by Ephraim Serrette, said: “Excitement is growing and the work is moving at an extremely fast pace. We are committed to working around the clock to ensure that the youths competing in the Games receive an experience of a lifetime.”