Community Cup quarters on this weekend

The NLCL U-19 Community Cup is now down to the best eight teams, who will contest the quarter-final (knockout) matches this weekend at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva.
Proceeding to the knockout phase were six teams from Trinidad. They are Soccer Made Simple FC, Cox Football Academy, Malabar Young Stars, Gasparillo Youths, Cantaro United and Point Fortin Youth Football Academy. Advancing to the final eight from the sister isle of Tobago were Jaric Titans and Eagles FC.
The Community Cup group stage kicked off a month ago, with a total 16 teams; 12 in Trinidad and four in Tobago. It came down to results from Thursday’s final night of group play, to determine the quarter-finalists.
In Group A, Soccer Made Simple, from the Arouca/Trincity area, won the group as they trounced AC Port of Spain by a 6-1 scoreline at Valsayn South Recreation Ground.
In the battle for second- and third-place, Santa Cruz’s Cantaro United edged Malabar Young Stars 3-2 in a hotly-contested match-up at the Brian Lara Recreation Ground in Santa Cruz.
Meanwhile, at the George Boyce Recreation Ground, Trendsetter Hawks handed home team Creek Sports and Cultural Club a 4-2 whipping as they both closed off their seasons.
Group B started the night with five teams in contention for the three quarter-final berths. All three qualifiers from Group B finished with the same points and goal differential. As such, goals scored was used to determine their placings into the next round.
In the first game of a double-header at Mahaica Oval, in Point Fortin, Palo Seco’s Cox Football Academy held on to edge Pitchmen FC of LaBrea 3-2. That result elevated the Cox FA atop the group, on goals scored.
In the second game, group leaders Cunupia FC were unlucky to go down 2-1 to a plucky Point Fortin Youth Football Academy outfit, who leapfrogged them and finished second in the group.
In the final Group B clash, Gasparillo Youths travelled down to Gran Chemin Recreation Ground in Moruga and battled to a 2-2 draw, allowing Gasparillo to qualify in third-place for the quarter-finals.
Last night in Tobago, at the Cyd Gray Sports Complex in Roxborough, Group C had three out of four teams fighting for the two remaining quarter-final slots. Leader Eagles FC won their last game 4-1 over Tobago East Stars.
Eagles won the David Reid Trophy as the top finishing Tobago team. Second-placed Jaric Titans edged North Stars Academy 1-0 in the second game, allowing for their qualification, for the tournament quarter-finals at Ato Boldon Stadium this weekend.
Cost of admission for adults (18 & over) is $30 and $15 for teenagers 13 to 17. There is no admission fee for children 12 and under.
FIXTURES:
Knockout quarter-finals @ Ato Boldon Stadium
(Today)
2pm Soccer Made Simple FC vs Jaric Titans
4pm Cox Football Academy vs Malabar Young Stars
(Tomorrow)
2pm Eagles FC vs Gasparillo Youths
4pm Cantaro United vs Point Fortin Youth Football Academy