The NLCL (Next Level Consulting Limited) Under-19 Community Cup organisers have accepted both a full refund and a letter of apology from the Arima Borough Corporation.
This comes after an incident in which Arima Borough police ordered the match stopped and the lights turned off with seven minutes to go during an NLCL U19 Community Cup youth football match at the Arima Velodrome on Thursday night.
The matter involved a dispute over money which the league had already paid for use of the facility.
“As we move forward, we are happy to report that the tournament organisers have received and accepted a letter of apology from the Arima Borough Corporation in the matter,” the youth tournament announced via a media release.
“We have also accepted their offer of a full refund for that night. Beside the letter of apology from the Arima Borough Corporation, there would have been calls from the Arima mayor, chief executive officer and councillor, respectively, where apologies were verbally expressed to the tournament chairman.”
“The Organising Committee entered into an agreement to use the Arima Velodrome for a double-header on Thursday, May 5, 2022 in good faith, and with an expectation of executing another successful round of games.
All of our written communication to the corporation’s leadership had stated we would need the lights on until 10 p.m. What played out on Thursday was both unfortunate, and regrettable, however, we remain committed to the ideals of professionalism.”
Match Day 4 results
GROUP A
Malabar Young Stars 3 (Jaden Durity, Jorel Grant (2) ) Soccer Made Simple 1 (Shaheim Smith)
Cantaro United 4 (Jaydon Charles, Quincy Eustache, Jaydon Charles, Keishaughn Pridar-Williams) Creek 1 (Abraham Martin)
Trendsetter Hawks 4 (Ronaldo Rogers (3), Nyrek Thornhill, Ronaldo Rogers) AC POS 3 (Kryzxeo Holder (2),Kelun Hernandez)
GROUP B
Point Fortin Y.F.A. 1 (Serryon Mitchell) Gasparillo Youths 1 (Jaheim Abraham)
Pitchmen F.C. 0 Cunupia F.C. 0
Moruga F.C. 0 Cox Football Academy 0