Community Summer Cup begins today

Two of the nation’s more organized and progressive independent youth football tournament organsers will be joining forces to further assist in youth development nationwide.
The NLCL Community Cup will be joining with Arima’s Concept Coaching to host their NLCL — Concept Coaching Community Summer Cup.
The tournament will feature youth clubs and academies across Trinidad & Tobago in the Under 13 girls and Under 11 boys age categories. The NLCL – Concept Coaching Community Summer Cup tournament kicks off today at Constantine Park, Macoya, with teams playing round-robin schedule between 9am and 2pm.
The tournament shifts to Mt. St George Recreation Ground, Tobago, tomorrow. On Friday and Saturday, the tournament switches to Lumsden Recreation Ground, Gasparillo, and then on to the Barataria Oval on Friday and Saturday, respectively
The brand new youth football tournament is being sponsored in large part by Next Level Consulting Limited, Next Level Foundation, Concept Coaching, as well as, Ramsingh’s Sports World. A total of as many as 30 Under-11 boys and Under-13 girls teams will feature from the length and breadth of Trinidad and Tobago.
NLCL Chairman, Brian K Jordan said, “We are truly delighted to be joining with a like-minded organisation such as Concept Coaching to grow and to provide even more community based, developmental opportunities for young boys and girls nationwide.”