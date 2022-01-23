Comoros forced to use outfield player as goalkeeper

The Comoros Islands will have to use an outfield player in goal against hosts Cameroon in the Africa Cup of Nations after a Covid outbreak in the squad.

A total of 12 cases have been reported in their camp, the Comoros Football Federation said on Saturday, including their coach and two available goalkeepers ahead of today’s game.

They now face a crisis in goal with first-choice Salim Ben Boina injured and their other two keepers, Ali Ahamada and Moyadh Ousseni, now forced to isolate.

Coach Amir Abdou, who has been in charge for the last eight years and credited for his country’s giant-killing run, is now also in quarantine.

The Comoros qualified for the last 16 against all expectations after a shock win over Ghana on Tuesday but now have a major crisis on their hands before the biggest game in their footballing history.

CAF has laid down strict rules regarding Covid-19 at the Cup of Nations finals.

If a player tests positive, they will not be authorised to go to the stadium or participate in the match, while teams must play as long as they have a minimum 11 players available.

If they have no goalkeeper available, another player must play in that position.

Teams that do not have a minimum of 11 players available will be considered to have lost the match 2-0, according to CAF.

PLAY BALL!

PLAY BALL!

After 22 months off the field, team sports have been given the green light to start playing again.

Yesterday, through a Ministry of Sport release, Minister of Sport and Community Development, Shamfa Cudjoe, confirmed that her Ministry’s Safe Zone Return to Play plan has been approved and will take effect from today.

Hockey women walloped 13-0 by Canadians

The T&T women’s hockey team ended the group phase of the Pan American Cup tournament in Santiago, Chile, with another heavy defeat — 13-0 to Canada, yesterday.

But Peru’s 20-0 hammering at the stick of the United States women meant the local stickwomen still qualified for the knockout stage of the tournament as the third-placed team in Pool B.

Thriller at Kensington

Thriller at Kensington

The West Indies could not replicate the dominance they had exerted over England in the first match on Saturday, and paid the price, losing yesterday’s second T20 International by one run at Kensington Oval.

Given the chance to bowl at the English batters first up once more, the West Indies bowlers were unable to contain them in the way they had in game one.

T&T duo still in ITF executive

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s Hayden Mitchell and Jermillle Danclar recently retained their posts on the International Tennis Federation (ITF) executive.

After being first appointed in 2020, Mitchell and Danclar will serve on the Beach Tennis Committee, and the Seniors Committee, respectively for another two years.

Ames third in season-opener

Ames third in season-opener

Miguel Angel Jimenez is off to another great start on the PGA TOUR Champions in Hawaii, on Saturday.

Jimenez, the cigar-smoking, free-spirited Spaniard, birdied the par-4 18th hole in regulation for a 6-under 66 and then beat Steven Alker on the second playoff hole to win the season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai for the third time.