Compromised prep

With their international competition scheduled less than five months away, head coach of the men’s Under-21 outdoor hockey team Darren Cowie and his charges are working not only against the clock but against their local training conditions.
With team selection only confirmed after the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic and the group now set to meet the hemisphere’s best at the Pan American Junior Championships, in Chile, from April 12-26, their troubles have been complicated by the need for repairs to the sub-base of the new $1.3 million turf at the National Hockey Centre (NHC) in Tacarigua.
The successful completion of that turf -- originally scheduled to be laid before the 2017 FIH World League Round Two hosted at the NHC that year -- is now at the mercy of this country’s policy on the resumption of open borders, since Polytan technicians won’t be allowed back until those travel restrictions are relaxed.
Cowie and his charges, featuring seven players led by the experienced and skilful Teague Marcano that have been part of the national senior squad, haven’t just sat back and waited.
Prior to the announcement of the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions allowing for national teams to resume training three weeks ago, Cowie facilitated sessions on tactical aspects of the game via the ubiquitous digital video platform Zoom while his charges also did webinars on the mental preparation, led by the sport psychologist assistant Alexandria Olton in the Elite Development and Performance Unit (EDPU) programme of the Sport Company of Trinidad and Tobago (SPORTT).
With no proper turf available, Cowie and his squad have resorted to using the venues at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex -- whose surface he described as the one of the smoothest grass fields in the country -- and the indoor facility of the Woodbrook Youth Facility to practice their penalty corners and sweeping skills and plays.
“It is not the ideal thing...it is not the turf, you are not going to get that realistic run of the ball that you would get on the turf and certain skills you wouldn’t be able to execute,” Cowie explained. “But it is the best we can do right now.”
With the clock running out on training time ahead of the Pan AM Juniors, Cowie said those in-person sessions are intentionally heavily weighed on tactical acuity, with a small blend of personal skill and technical development, an area Cowie said his players were charged with completing at home during the period when no team training could be staged.
“(At this stage) It has to be tactics and systems and trying to fit people into the right positions for their skills and for the techniques they do possess,” Cowie explained about a team that will look to Marcano for its leadership while supported by utility player Tyrell Singh and goalkeeper Malcom Baptiste.
Despite the hurdles presented by the pandemic, a limited training schedule and a delayed turf, Cowie is still hoping for an improved performance from their quarter-final exit in Canada four years ago (Team TTO lost 2-3 to the hosts at that stage).
Back in 2016, Cowie’s squad’s performances in Canada were marred by the management’s failure to organise CAPE concessions and arrangements to allow their athletes to sit the exams during that tour, an arrangement and facility utilised by their Caribbean counterparts Guyana on that same tour.
It meant the loss of three players to CAPE commitments before the start of the tournament. Their dilemma was further compounded at the quarter-final phase when an additional two, including then captain Kwesi Emmanuel -- who died in 2019, were also obliged to return for CAPE scholastic duties.
“It was more disappointing than anything...but we dropped the ball there. But that was the factor that hampered us that time. This time around it is Covid so it is about the team that can best prepare under pressure situations. I guess our guys have been doing well enough. They are really focused despite a lot of them being home for long periods, who can’t go back to school in the States. A lot of them have to switch now and look for jobs and the whole focus kind of changes. It is a difficult time for them but I think mentally and physically they have been switched on and coping well,” Cowie added.