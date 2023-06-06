CONCACAF Champions Cup makes return

THE CONCACAF Champions Cup, the competition twice won by Trinidad and Tobago’s Defence Force, is back as the new flagship men’s continental club competition in the Caribbean, North & Central American (CONCACAF) region.
Defence Force were Champions Cup winners in 1978 and 1985 and were also three-time runners-up, while Police FC were 1991 runners-up to Puebla of Mexico. Having won the 1985 CONCACAF title, Defence Force faced Copa Libertadores champions Argentinos Juniors.
The Copa Interamericana trophy match was held at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, where Argentinos Juniors edged Defence Force 1–0 with a goal by Panamanian striker Armando Dely Valdés. Thus, the Argentine side won their one and only Copa Interamericana trophy.
Subsequently, the overall World Club title was decided when European champions Juventus edged Argentino Juniors 4-2 on penalty kicks for the 1985 Intercontinental Cup, following a 2-2 draw before 62,000 fans in Tokyo, Japan.
Yesterday, CONCACAF announced that beginning in 2024, the US$5 million CONCACAF Champions Cup will return as the new flagship men’s continental club competition, replacing the CONCACAF Champions League, the new expanded continental tournament will include 27 clubs and 51 matches.
Since 1962, when the first iteration of this tournament was formed, 30 different clubs have won this title, which highlights how competitive it is and the great diversity of champions we have had in CONCACAF.
CONCACAF president and FIFA vice—president, Victor Montagliani, said: “The CONCACAF Champions Cup will take continental club football in our region to the next level. It will elevate leagues and clubs across CONCACAF and the new name for the competition, alongside this vibrant new brand, allows us to celebrate our rich history while looking ahead to a great future of international club football in North America, Central America, and the Caribbean.”