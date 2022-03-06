CONCACAF condemns Mexico football violence

CONCACAF has condemned the violence which left 26 people injured, including two critically, on Saturday when fans brawled during a football match in central Mexico.

The Liga MX match between the hosts Queretaro and Atlas from Guadalajara was suspended in the 62nd minute when fights broke out in the stands. Security personnel opened the gates to the field so that fans, including women and children, could escape the stands.

Players from Atlas quickly fled to the locker rooms as did some from Queretaro. Other Queretaro players, including Uruguayan goalkeeper Washington Aguerre, stayed near the bench trying to calm the fans. After several minutes some of the fights moved to the field.

Liga MX condemned the violence in a message on its official Twitter account while CONCACAF did the same via a media release.

“The shocking acts of vandalism and violence that occurred last night in Queretaro, Mexico, have no place in football or society. The thoughts of everyone at CONCACAF are with the victims of these awful events, and their families.

“CONCACAF wholly condemns these types of behaviours. We call on the local authorities to fully investigate these criminal acts, and to hold accountable those who have tarnished our game.

The Confederation also believes that strong football sanctions must be applied and will provide any necessary support to the FMF and Liga MX as they investigate.”

Meanwhile, the Mexican Federation suspended matches in Liga MX yesterday.

“We regret and condemn these events, which run contrary to the spirit of our football,” the Federation said in a statement. The suspension affected three matches.

Jerod Elcock captured the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Indoor Track and Field Championship men’s 60 metres title in Kansas, USA, on Saturday.

Elcock stopped the clock at a personal best 6.60 seconds for a comfortable victory in the championship race and in a social media post, he dedicated the win to the late Deon Lendore — his friend and Abilene Wildcats club-mate.

T&T players suffer in C’bean singles

NONE of the seven Trinidad and Tobago players was able to reach the singles knockout stage of the Caribbean Table Tennis Championships in Cuba.

In fact, Rheann Chung and Derron Douglas were the only ones able to win a match in the round-robin stage over the last two days.

Chung is a five-time champion, but she was already out of contention after losing her first two matches in Group 7 on Saturday night.

Junior boys struggle in Dom Rep

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s 16 and under boys were on the verge of going down when rain halted play on the opening day of the North, Central America and Caribbean pre-qualifying tournament for the Junior Davis Cup and Junior Billie Jean Cup yesterday in Dominican Republic.

After convincingly winning the opening singles match in the Junior Davis Cup fixture, the Costa Ricans were one game away from an unassailable 2-0 lead in the Group D fixture.

New direction

KERON “Ball Pest” Cummings is preparing for life after active football and is also seeking an opportunity to pass on the knowledge he has gained by opening his own football coaching school at Simeon Road, Petit Valley.