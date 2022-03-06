CONCACAF condemns Mexico football violence

CONCACAF has condemned the violence which left 26 people injured, including two critically, on Saturday when fans brawled during a football match in central Mexico.
The Liga MX match between the hosts Queretaro and Atlas from Guadalajara was suspended in the 62nd minute when fights broke out in the stands. Security personnel opened the gates to the field so that fans, including women and children, could escape the stands.
Players from Atlas quickly fled to the locker rooms as did some from Queretaro. Other Queretaro players, including Uruguayan goalkeeper Washington Aguerre, stayed near the bench trying to calm the fans. After several minutes some of the fights moved to the field.
Liga MX condemned the violence in a message on its official Twitter account while CONCACAF did the same via a media release.
“The shocking acts of vandalism and violence that occurred last night in Queretaro, Mexico, have no place in football or society. The thoughts of everyone at CONCACAF are with the victims of these awful events, and their families.
“CONCACAF wholly condemns these types of behaviours. We call on the local authorities to fully investigate these criminal acts, and to hold accountable those who have tarnished our game.
The Confederation also believes that strong football sanctions must be applied and will provide any necessary support to the FMF and Liga MX as they investigate.”
Meanwhile, the Mexican Federation suspended matches in Liga MX yesterday.
“We regret and condemn these events, which run contrary to the spirit of our football,” the Federation said in a statement. The suspension affected three matches.