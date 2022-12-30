CONCACAF pays tribute to ‘true icon’ Pele

pele

PELE AT THE OVAL: File photo shows Brazil football great Pele at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, ahead of a 1977 match which drew a capacity crowd when the New York Cosmos took on a Caribbean XI. The US-based team had several world-class veterans, including German legend Franz Beckenbauer and 1970 winning Brazilian captain Carlos Alberto. Local referee Osmond Downer, second from left, was in charge of the action. Pele got on the scoresheet as the NY Cosmos won 5-2. Trinidad and Tobago winger Sammy Llewellyn also scored a fantastic goal for the Caribbean team. Widely-regarded as the world’s best footballer, Pele died on Thursday, at age 82, in his native Brazil. “I am proud to have officiated on the same field with the greatest ever,” said Downer, adding, “My condolences to his family and the whole of Brazilian Football. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

CONCACAF described late Brazilian footballer, Pele as “a true icon of the game”.

The confederation for football in North, Central America, and the Caribbean paid tribute to Pele after he died on Thursday in the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil, at the age of 82.

According to officials at the hospital, Pele died at 3.27 p.m. “due to multiple organ failures resulting from the progression of colon cancer associated with his previous medical condition”.

“The CONCACAF family offers sincere condolences to the family and friends of Brazilian football legend Pele,” a statement on the confederation’s website read.

“Pele was one of the greatest players of all time. He inspired players and fans of his and future generations and brought joy to everyone who watched him play. The global football family will remember him as a true icon of the game. RIP Pele.”

Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, the sport’s world governing body, hailed Pele as “immortal—forever with us”.

“For everyone who loves the beautiful game, this is the day we never wanted to come,” Infantino said. “The day we lost Pele. ‘O Rei’ was unique in so many ways. The moments spent with him will forever remain in my memory and in my heart.

“Pele had a magnetic presence and, when you were with him, the rest of the world stopped. His life is about more than football. He changed perceptions for the better in Brazil, in South America and across the world. His legacy is impossible to summarise in words.

“Today, we all mourn the loss of the physical presence of our dear Pele, but he achieved immortality a long time ago and therefore he will be with us for eternity.”

Pele, whose given name was Edson Arantes do Nascimento, joined Santos in 1956 and turned the small coastal club into one of the most famous names in football.

In a highly decorated, 21-year career, Pele scored 1,281 goals, and he transcended football, like no player before or since, and he became one of the first global icons of the 20th century.

Pele was named Athlete-of-the-Century by the International Olympic Committee, joint Football Player-of-the-Century by FIFA, and a “national treasure” by Brazil’s government.

