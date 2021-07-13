CONCACAF promises to eject fans

Triston Hodge

TUSSLE: Trinidad and Tobago defender Triston Hodge, left, and Mexico's Jesus Corona vie for ball possession during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup, Group A match, in Arlington, Texas, USA, last Saturday. The match ended goalless. --Photo: AP

CONCACAF promised to eject fans if racism chants are made but will allow Mexico to play their matches at the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

The governing body for football in North, Central America and the Caribbean, has issued a renewed call against the use of the homophobic chant by Mexican fans. However, it did not specifically mention the allegations of racism or threatening messages in a statement posted to its website on Monday night.

“CONCACAF is extremely disappointed at the discriminatory language chanted by some Mexico fans during their Gold Cup match against Trinidad and Tobago at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, July 10,” CONCACAF said in the statement.

“The ‘goalkeeper chant’ was heard despite a significant CONCACAF anti-discrimination campaign delivered in recent weeks and extensive efforts by the FMF to make clear that it is unacceptable.”

Despite its objection, CONCACAF has taken no action against Mexico, a country traditionally responsible for the turnout of most fans at the Gold Cup.

“CONCACAF will continue to operate its What’s Wrong Is Wrong anti-discrimination campaign and, should it be necessary, will activate protocols which include ejecting fans if they engage in discriminatory behaviour and suspending the match.

“We urge fans to leave the discriminatory goalkeeper chant in the past and to focus on making football a positive and welcoming environment for all fans and communities.”

Discriminatory chanting was also heard during a Mexico friendly game at the same venue in May. However, CONCACAF has decided against sanctioning Mexico at this point. “CONCACAF is aware of a misunderstanding regarding the upcoming Mexico vs Guatemala match which we would like to clarify. Despite some reports to the contrary, this match will go ahead as scheduled with fans in attendance.”

