Victor Montagliani

‘FANTASTIC OPPORTUNITY’: CONCACAF president Victor Montagliani.

CONCACAF announced that it has revamped the formats for its senior men’s national team competitions to be held between 2023 and 2026. This includes the CONCACAF Nations League, as well as qualifying for the 2024 Copa America and the 2026 World Cup.

“These revamped formats and competitions will provide a tremendous platform for our men’s national teams as they prepare to compete on the regional and global stage,” said CONCACAF president Victor Montagliani.

“With multiple editions of the CONCACAF Nations League and Gold Cup on the horizon, as well as an exciting opportunity to compete with South American teams in an official competition, CONCACAF Member Associations have a fantastic opportunity to prepare for the FIFA World Cup 2026, which takes place in our region and will be the biggest World Cup in history.”

Starting with the 2023-24 edition of the CONCACAF Nations League, which will begin in September of 2023, League A will be expanded from 12 to 16 teams, with the competition also serving as the qualifying process for the 2024 Copa America, which is being held in the USA.

The 2023-24 CNL will see the 12 lowest ranked teams in League A take part in a group stage which will be comprised of two groups of six teams each, with each team playing a total of four games (two at home and two away).

The top two finishers in each group will advance to the quarter-final stage, where they will be joined by the four highest ranked teams in League A, based on the March 2023 FIFA rankings.

Currently this consists of Canada, Costa Rica, Mexico and the United States.

The quarter-finals will be played over two legs with the winners automatically qualifying for the 2024 Copa America, as well as the CNL finals.

The four losers will square off in play-in games to determine the two remaining qualifiers for Copa America.

Victors of Leagues B and C

will earn promotion

Because of the expansion of League A, the number of teams in League B will remain at 16 while nine will be in League C. League A’s expansion also means there will be promotion but no relegation heading into the 2023-24 CNL.

The League B group winners from the current tournament will be promoted to League A for the 2023-2024 edition.

Similarly, the League C group winners will be promoted to League B.

For 2023-24, League B will be comprised of four groups of four, with each team playing six matches, three at home and three away.

League C will be made up of three groups of three, making for a total of four matches, two at home and two away.

Promotion and relegation between CNL Leagues will fully resume at the conclusion of the third edition, as follows: The fifth and sixth-place finishers (four teams) from League A will be relegated to League B.

In League B, the group winners (four teams) will be promoted to League A, and fourth-place finishers will be relegated to League C.

In League C the group winners (three teams) and the best second-place finisher will be promoted to League B.

Practically speaking, the change in format for the CNL has the effect of reducing the number of games for the region’s top teams from four to two since they are qualifying directly for the quarter-finals without playing the group stage.

The 2024-25 edition of the competition will determine qualification for the 2025 Gold Cup.

In terms of qualification for the 2026 World Cup, with Canada, Mexico and the US automatically qualifying as hosts, there will be an additional three spots as well as two intercontinental playoff positions for which CONCACAF teams will vie.

There will be three rounds of qualifying, including a final phase of 12 teams in which there will be three groups of four teams.

The three group winners will qualify with the two best second place teams moving on to the intercontinental playoff.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Thong sizzles at Queen’s Park Oval

SETH THONG was in tremendous form when the GISCAD Roger Ache Memorial Squash Tournament continued Thursday night at QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.

After a first-round bye, the second-seeded 15-year-old crushed former national over-40 champion Peter Pirtheesingh 11-2, 11-6, 11-1 in the quarter-finals.

T&T in ‘Davis’ final

T&T in ‘Davis’ final

TRINIDAD and Tobago Under-16 male tennis players advanced to the final of the North/Central America and the Caribbean pre-qualifying tournament for the Junior Davis Cup for the first time yesterday in Guatemala.

And as was the case in their previous three fixtures, Kale Dalla Costa won in both singles and doubles in the 2-1 semi-final triumph over their hosts.

With the fixture deadlocked at one, the two-time defending Junior Player of the Year and Zachery Byng won the deciding doubles match 6-4, 6-4.

Ottley and Narine star

Ottley and Narine star

Central Sports batter Kjorn Ottley slammed a century and Queen’s Park Cricket Club 1 mystery spinner Sunil Narine grabbed six wickets as they shared the spotlight on the opening day of their Premiership 1 match at Invader’s Ground in Felicity, yesterday.

Batting at number three, Ottley, who scored 129, was in the middle in the first over following the early loss of Kamil Pooran (4) and he was the last man out when the innings closed on 246 all out after 68.5 overs.

Police out front in North Zone

Police out front in North Zone

Former West Indies Under-19 all-rounder Brian Christmas scored a century and former T&T youth player Brandon Ramdial slammed a double hundred as Police Sports continued their winning ways in the North Zone Cricket Council Senior Division League recently.

Ramdial hit and unbeaten 219 off 103 balls.

Ramdin, Livingston, Diaz star for Woodland

Former West Indies Test captain Denesh Ramdin and former Trinidad and Tobago Under-23 opening batter David Livingston starred with the bat for Woodland Sports as they defeated Progressive Sports and San Francique Sports in their South Zonal Council Division One T20 matches last weekend.

On Saturday, Ramdin slammed 101 and Livingston struck 76 as Woodland posted 233 for three against Progressive. Nathan Young was the best bowler for Progressive with two for 31.

Carter strikes gold again

TOP TTO swimmer Dylan Carter sprinted to his second gold as he shared the top podium spot with USA Olympian Michael Andrew’s at the first meet of the TYR PRO Series that splashed off in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, yesterday.

It was the second time in the day both swimmers couldn’t be separated at the finish after both posted 23.33 to take gold in the men’s 50-metre butterfly final. Texas Longhorns Aquatics’ Shaun’s Casas grabbed the bronze in 23.48.