Confidence-booster for Paul

ACE TTO cyclist Nicholas Paul broke the dominance of the sporting discipline of cricket to snag the Trinidad Express Star of the Month for April.
Paul was propelled to the accolade by his gold and bronze medal performance at the 2nd Nations Cup that concluded in Milton, Canada last weekend. He embellished his productive month with sprint gold in the Speed Paradise Class II meet at the National Cycling Centre last Thursday.
In a pre-Olympic year filled with several international competitions, Paul’s performance will go a long way towards focusing him on improving his craft ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics.
The performances also signalled a rebound after a setback last October when he suffered a collar bone injury that sidelined him for weeks.
In Egypt in the first Nations Cup in March, Paul, who had just returned to competitive action following a five-month lay-off owing to injuries sustained in a training accident last October, exited at the quarter-
final stage of the Men’s keirin and also failed to qualify for the quarter-final stage in the sprint, an event in which he is the world record-holder.
But after failing to medal on his return to international competition, Paul showed improved form to register the two medal-winning efforts in the keirin and sprint.
“I don’t think there was one specific thing responsible for my improvement,” Paul, the world record holder for the flying 200m, said, “I think I had a great training block between Egypt and Canada, and getting to Canada, I just wanted to execute great racing and I did that. And I came away with the bronze and gold medal.”
Paul had scorched the track in the qualifying phase of the sprint with the fastest time of 9.575 seconds which saw him advance straight to the second round.
He continued to dominate the event, beating Italy’s Mattia Predomo in the second round before defeating China’s Yu Zhou and Australia’s Matthew Richardson in consecutive rides in the quarter-finals and semi-finals, respectively.
Paul also won the sprint final in consecutive rides against Polish cyclist Mateusz Rudyk. In the first rideoff of the final, Rudyk took off with a lap to go but Paul powered past his opponent for an easy win. The second race followed the same pattern, with the Polish rider again going hard with a lap to go, but Paul again demonstrated his lethal top-end speed as he came over the top and surged past his opponent just before the line.
Winning the gold in the sprint and bronze in the keirin “was a great feeling” for the 24-year-old Gasparillo-born sprinter.
“It was a great confidence-booster for my season ahead and also I won a lot of valuable qualification points for the Olympics, so I was happy with my performance,” he said.
However, Paul has no illusions about being back to his peak best despite the results in Canada.
“I can’t say how far from my best form I am as yet but my main focus for this year is the World Championships, so I want to be 100 per cent at that time,” Paul said of the UCI Tissot World Track Cycling Championships to be hosted in Glasgow, Scotland in August.
“In sprinting you can never be too fast, so I think I still have to work on getting stronger and faster on the bike and also on being more tactical on the tracks, so those three aspects I think I still have to work on,” Paul a two-time First Citizens Sportsman of the Year said.
His next assignment will be the Elite Pan American Championships in Argentina in June.