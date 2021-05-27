Confidence-booster

STANDOUT TTO cyclists Nicholas Paul and Kwesi Browne both said their performances at a meet in Germany last weekend gave them an injection of confidence ahead of the July 23 to August 8 Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
Paul claimed gold in both the men’s sprint event and the keirin while Browne earned bronze in the men’s sprint.
Both TT riders have been based at the UCI World Cycling Centre (WCC) in Aigle, Switzerland since last October.
At the two-day International Rail Tour and Cycling Bundesliga 2021 in Germany, on Sunday, Paul and Browne went one-three in the men’s sprint, intercepted by their Pan American rival, Suriname’s Jair Tjon En Fa.
On Monday, Paul then claimed the keirin event, staving off the challenge of all-comers when he sped to the lead with two and a half laps remaining in the six-lap event.
It was an improvement for both riders from their previous outing six weeks ago at the 2021 International Belgian Track Meeting where Paul earned silver in the men’s sprint and fifth in the keirin while Browne exited at the second round of the sprint and at the repechage stage of the keirin.
These improved performances couldn’t come at a better time for both cyclists, even though it came on a concrete track as opposed to the wood track they will encounter in Tokyo.
“I am really happy with my two performances in Germany. Yes, it was on an outdoor concrete track, but any racing is good racing at this point, just to get the legs moving and keep them moving as we build going into Tokyo,” said Paul, the world record holder for the Flying 200 metres.
“ I was really happy about my performances in Germany, happy to be racing again and coming away with good results,” said Browne, who along with Paul is trained by Scotland’s Craig MacLean at the Centre.
“It was good,” Browne continued, “to have good performances under your belt while leading up to a major competition, and I think it was good for me to obtain these good performances as a confidence-builder in terms of build-up for the Olympics.”
Paul’s self-assurance was also boosted after Germany.
“It was good just to get out there and race again. The build-up towards Tokyo is a step-by -step process so I have to keep training hard, keep racing hard and get to Tokyo in the best shape as possible,” the 2019 Pan American Games men’s sprint champion said.
“It is under 60 days to go to Tokyo, and those two wins give me a confidence-boost, seeing that my training plan is working, seeing that all the hard work that I have been putting in, day-in and day-out, has been paying off. It boosted my confidence a lot.”
After not-so-flattering performances in Belgium, Browne felt like he is finally hitting a faster cycling tempo.
“I don’t think my body responded well to the first competition back (in Belgium) after such a long time off (the pair had previously raced 13 months prior on the international scene), so just being able to feel good again, racing and seeing positive results and seeing the work that I have put in in training now finally coming to light is good for my confidence in terms of heading into the Olympics,” said Browne.
Both Paul and Browne reckoned that the months of training under MacLean has made them stronger, faster and fitter and has made them become improved cyclists, rounding into the best form of their lives. “... but you could never be comfortable with where you are at so I have to just keep pushing harder each day, to get faster and stronger,” said Paul, adding that he feels like a wiser, more mature and more experienced rider, especially with more high-level racing under his belt.
“I definitely feel like I have been improving,” said Browne, “since I have been here (Switzerland) back in October. I feel like every month I have definitely been improving….so I am happy where I am at in terms of preparation for the Games.”
With less than two months to go to the Olympic Games opening ceremony on July 23, the T&T cyclists’ racing time-table ahead of Japan remains unclear due to postponements caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
A planned return trip to Germany has been postponed while the UCI Nations Cup event, originally scheduled for Colombia next month, has also been delayed indefinitely.
“I can’t really say what other events I will be taking part in at this point because some events look iffy, so you can’t really plan to say (you’ll be racing) specific events,” Paul reasoned.
“At this point,” said Browne, “I am not sure what other events we will be participating in before the Olympics, so I have no idea when we will be in competition again.” In the interim, the TTO pair will just keep fine-tuning and pedalling to more improvement, aiming towards a top-notch Tokyo display.