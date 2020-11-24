CONFIDENCE BOOSTER

Sport-Filler

West Indies head coach Phil Simmons said victory in the second warm-up match against New Zealand ‘A’ bowling off today at John Davies Oval, Queenstown, will be ideal for the visitors ahead of their Test series starting next week.

The warm-up fixture is also set to feature Windies Test captain Jason Holder, who travelled to New Zealand following the conclusion of the Indian Premier League.

Simmons said, he would like to see more time being spent at the crease by his batsmen as well as big partnerships and big scores, but a victory will be the ideal way to boost their confidence ahead of the Test series.

“This is supposed to be an 11 versus 11 and Jason will be included even though he will only get there at tea time on the first day,” Simmons told the media yesterday, during a Zoom meeting.

Asked what he would like to see in their final warm-up fixture, Simmons said, “I think the same again as the three-day (game) with the batsmen getting big partnerships, the big scores and maybe a few more players getting scores and spending time in the middle is most important in this game.”

“But at the end of the four days, the best thing that can happen is to win to go into the Test match with that kind of success and confidence behind us,” the West Indies coach added.

“That is the most important thing for me and, as I said before, the bowlers continue to step up every time we go into a Test match. So I am not worried about the bowlers but I think we need some big scores from the batsmen, so I will be looking to see if that happens in this four-day game,” he noted.

In the first warm-up match, Darren Bravo scored 135 while Shamarh Brroks hit 80, Roston Chase made 47 and Kraigg Brathwaite struck 47. The Windies bowlers grabbed just four wickets in the two innings but Simmons insisted that it is not one of his concerns at the moment.

“I am not (concerned about the bowlers) because I think over the years, we have seen that the bowling has been our strength and if in these two matches the one that has gone and the one that is starting tomorrow, the batsmen can get into form and get into the line that we want them to, I am not worried about the bowlers. The bowlers always come up to task in the Test matches so far, for a few years now,” said Simmons.

“Test-wise, ,after all the preparations and the guys have worked really hard especially during quarantine, it’s about using this four-day game now to just sharpen up themselves so that next week going into the first Test everyone is as sharp as they can be,” he assessed.

Simmons said spending time in the middle is crucial and noted that he wasn’t too concerned about the runs but how the players handled themselves.

“I think it is about spending time at the crease and I think the good thing about that training game we played was that Bravo, Kraigg Brathwaite, Brooks, Chase, they all spent time at the crease, so in this one it’s about spending time at the crease. And in that game, I wasn’t worried about the fact that Bravo scored a hundred. I look at the time they spent at the crease and how they controlled their innings and that is what I am looking for from John (Campbell) and (Jermaine) Blackwood in this four-day game,” said Simmons.

“It is about understanding that you need to spend time out there to score the runs we need to get to 450 and 500, so I will be extremely happy if that happens,” he added.

