The West Indies Test side might still have a few things to “nail down” but middle order batsman Nkrumah Bonner and off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall both feel the team is right on course in terms of their plans, tactics and preparations for the first Test against Bangladesh starting on February 3 in Chattogram.
Bonner struck an unbeaten 80 while Cornwall grabbed five for 47 and Jomel Warrican took three for 25 as the West Indies found their footing on the second day of their tour match yesterday to dismiss the Bangladesh Cricket Board XI for 160 before reaching 179 for five at stumps, extending their first innings lead to 276.
Those numbers suggest that the West Indies, who were beaten badly in the preceding three-match ODI series, are now starting to come to terms with the conditions on the ground but Cornwall and Bonner noted that there were still some things to work on in the few days remaining before the Test series bowls off.
For Bonner and company, nothing beats time out in the middle when you are trying to find your footing on foreign soil.
“I want to bat as much time as possible. We’re not from this side of the world so the more time you spend on this wicket will surely help in the Test match coming up,” Bonner told CWI media yesterday.
About his knock, the Jamaican said, “It was all about playing straight and trusting the process and that basically worked for me today.”
He is also expecting similar conditions in the first Test which is why he wants to get as much out of the warm-up fixture as possible.
“It will be a similar wicket. It is keeping low. The ball is spinning so I think it is good practice going into the Test match,” Bonner added.
As for Cornwall, consistency was key, but he insisted that the West Indies will have to build on what they have achieved in the warm-up match to make sure everything is set for the first Test.
“I just kept it simple and put the ball in the right areas and (I wanted to) be consistent for a long period of time. I guess it will be a similar situation in the Test match, so it is good to practice on something that you know you will get in the game so you can get your plans and everything set for when the Test match starts,” said Cornwall.
“I think my confidence is good, so I just have to build on this. We still have a couple more days before the Test match to really nail down what I need to nail down and get myself ready for the Test match,” he added.