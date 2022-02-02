CONFLICT BREWING

The much-anticipated Ascension football tournament is tentatively scheduled to kick off next month, provided an agreement can be reached between Ascension organisers, the normalisation committee (NC) of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA), and the Ministry of Sport and Community Development (MSCD).
Kieron Edwards, tournament director of the Ascension Invitational, expressed optimism about having the League start next month, despite also revealing an apparent rift with the FIFA-imposed NC.
“This week we are having a meeting with the normalisation committee along with the Ministry of Sport, to see where we go from there now,” said Edwards. “That is the current position, and from there we will know exactly what is happening.”
Like the current on-going Jamaican Premier League, the 2022 version of the Ascension Invitational Tournament will be broadcast live on SportsMax, a Caribbean cable network. Ascension organisers are proposing a $250,000 tournament consisting of three divisions, to be played at venues across the country.
Responding to an enquiry, Edwards revealed that the start of the 2022 competition has been hampered by an off-the-field dispute -- despite the line minister, Shamfa Cudjoe, recently giving the green light for competitive sport to resume under specific conditions related to Covid-19.
NC chairman Robert Hadad did not respond to efforts to contact him to clarify the TTFA’s position. However, Edwards disclosed that in early January, the Ascension Tournament was directed by the MSCD to get an endorsement letter from the TTFA, before any approval could be given for the tournament to begin.
“That was the request, an endorsement letter. We didn’t get that from the TTFA,” Edwards noted. “Then we had a meeting with the TTFA, where they said they either had to collaborate or control or run any league which they are giving a sanction to, or which they are endorsing.”
However, Edwards found the TTFA’s position curious, since the TTFA traditionally does not run the various leagues across the country. The TT Pro League (professional) and Super League (Semi-professional), the top two divisions of local football, are private and independently run competitions.
The TT Pro League also ran its Youth Pro League while other competitions such as the Republic Bank Youth Pro League were privately run by All Sport Promotions, led by recently deceased administrator Anthony Harford. Likewise, five zonal Association (amateur) competitions, although run by elected TTFA officials, usually have little or no TTFA funding or input, except for oversight in disciplinary matters. The Minor Leagues are also run independent of the TTFA.
Edwards, who is also president of the Eastern Football Association (EFA), added: “There is no history of the TTFA, nor the persons in charge of the TTFA, having successfully run any league,” adding, “For them to come up with that is confusing.”
Edwards also disclosed that a recommendation was also made that Ascension could partner with the Pro League or the Super League or a zone, to have it come under the umbrella of the TTFA.
“Because (there was) no regulations at the time when they (MSCD) sent out the requirements, it would have made sense for the government body (TTFA) to have some sort of input in the decision,” Edwards reasoned. “Then the new regulation came out and it did not require an endorsement from the TTFA,” he further explained.
“The Minister of Sport said if a fête match team or a group wants to do a league, they had to write to her and if they fulfill all the requirements per the regulations, they will then be entertained in terms of getting Ministry of Health approval and so on.”
Still, Edwards remains optimistic of a solution. “We are ready. All clubs have committed. All clubs and support staff will be fully vaccinated. SportsMax staff are already vaccinated. We are ready to have the league played in March.”
Ascension League is the only competition offering cash prizes in recent years and if it kicks off next month, it will mark exactly two years since competitive local football has been played. Leagues were halted at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020. The Ascension Invitational football debuted in 2019, as a pre-cursor to the local professional league.
Initially, 24 clubs, competing in two divisions, competed for $650,000. Pro League champions Defence Force were the Division One champions, winning $125,000, while San Fernando Giants won $100,000 as inaugural Division Two winners.