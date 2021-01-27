With the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 Qualifiers looming in July, West Indies women fast-bowler Shamilia Connell is focusing on improving her game to ensure she does her part in ensuring that the Windies women book their spot in New Zealand for the main event next year.
The 28-year-old Connell is currently part of the West Indies women camp being held at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua under the guidance of newly appointed head coach Courtey Walsh.
The Barbados all-rounder and is excited to compete in the qualifiers and do her part in getting the Windies women back to winning ways.
She returned from injury in late 2019 and continued to perform well in 2020, now she’s looking to remain consistent and lead the West Indies to more victories.
The tall, strongly built fast bowler is also looking forward to working with new head coach with whom she worked with previously during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia a year ago.
“I feel really good to be back in the team and in the set up with a new coaching staff and stuff like that,” Connell told CWI media. “It has been good so far. I had my first training session out (last Thursday). Looking back at my game, overall, I wasn’t satisfied with where I was so I just want to continue building on what I gained and continue improving as a player,” she added.
She said her focus is on getting better as a player as she looks towards the qualifiers and beyond. “I don’t want to just be focussing on one particular tournament. I just want to get better as a player overall, not just one tournament so I am looking at the bigger picture,” she explained.
“We’re not going to have that much cricket leading up to it (World Cup qualifiers). We have a regional tournament coming in the next few months hopefully so we will actually get to see what the girls have because we haven’t been able to play that much cricket,” Connell added.