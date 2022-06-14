CONSISTENCY THE KEY

Consistency, consistency, consistency.
Angus Eve thinks the Soca Warriors have achieved a measure of consistency over the four-match, June window, of the CONCACAF Nations League. However, the head-coach of the Trinidad and Tobago senior men’s football team would like to see the same over 90 minutes of football.
“We have to maintain our consistency throughout the game for 90 minutes and this is part of the project,” Eve stated. “We have been starting fast. We come out the blocks very fast and then we have a bit of a lull, which when you go up that early you have a little bit (of a) lull, and then we have to pick ourselves (back) up again.”
Eve’s comments came at Monday’s post-match media conference following T&T’s 4-1 win over St Vincent and the Grenadines. Judah Garcia (9th), Noah Powder (11th & 41st) and Jon Paul Rochford (90+) netted for the host team, while Cornelius Stewart (26th) brought the visitors back into the game at 2-1 at one point in the first half.
AEK Athens midfielder Garcia put a low shot past Lemus Christopher and then leaped in the air in celebration, and soon after, United States-based Powder squeezed in his shot from an angle after the goalie failed to cut out a cross.
Jazzi Barnum-Bobb had worked himself near to the corner flag when he put in a cross from which Stewart redirected a close-up shot past Marvin Phillip for 2-1 before Powder ended the first half with a low finish on Levi Garcia’s pass for 3-1. In the second half, in added-on time, substitute Rochford turned in a rebound off Levi Garcia’s shot to complete the 4-1 scoreline.
Eve was pleased with the home win, but thought his team should have scored more goals. “I think the score could have easily ended up 10, 11... the amount of chances we had,” Eve opined. “We have to give the goalkeeper a lot of credit, but I thought we missed a lot of easy, easy chances to kill off the game a lot earlier.”
Despite still not having the control he seeks over 90 minutes, Eve is of the view the Soca Warriors have shown consistent growth over the series. “I think we have been consistent. We started really badly, losing the game to Nicaragua and then we had to dig ourselves out of a hole. I think we’ve done that successfully so far,” Eve noted.
He believes his team has played itself back into position to win the group when the series concludes next March, when the Soca Warriors are away to Bahamas on March 24, before hosting Nicaragua in a likely group decider on March 27.
Having beaten Bahamas 4-0 later on Monday night, Nicaragua lead Group C on 10 points, followed by T&T (9 pts), Bahamas (3 pts) and SVG (1 pt).
“I think Nicaragua is going to lead us going into the last two games by one point, which leaves it basically in our hands,” assessed Eve. “We are treating each game that we play as a final.”
However, Eve is concerned about the long wait for March 2023.
He believes it presents a problem for T&T, since most of the players are based in the United States and will be out of season. He noted the scheduling for the final matches present a fitness challenge, which he will have to work out.
Perhaps the issue raised by Eve has something to do with CONCACAF powerhouses the United States, Mexico, and Canada getting ready for the 2022 World Cup, from November 22-December 18. Those countries might want to utilise the September window for final preparations against teams of their choice.
“It baffles me why we couldn’t finish the next two games in September, in the next (FIFA international) window, while everybody is fresh and everything is going on for all the teams and the competition is still in our minds,” Eve argued. “I don’t understand the big layoff. I think we should have played in September in the next window and finish off the last two games.”