Constantine, Haynes in ICC Hall of Fame

West Indies cricket legends Sir Learie Constantine and Desmond Haynes were inducted into the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Hall of Fame, yesterday, joining a list of 18 West Indies icons that have would have previously received this prestigious honour.
Cricket West Indies (CWI) president, Ricky Skerritt paid tribute to the two new inductees calling them “exemplars” of the game who would have made significant impact in the sport.
According to the ICC, the duo was part of a special edition intake of ten cricket icons into the Hall of Fame “to celebrate the prestigious history of Test cricket, and to coincide with the first ever ICC World Test Championship Final”.
“The 10 legends of the game to be inducted have all made a significant contribution to the history of Test cricket, and join an illustrious list of ICC Hall of Famers, taking the total number to 103 as a result of this intake,” the ICC stated.
The ten new inductees were taken from “five eras” of the game as outlined by the ICC.
Sir Learie was one of the players chosen from the Inter-War Era which was defined as players whose greatest contributions to the game was from 1918 to 1945, while Haynes belonged to the ODI Era which was defined as players whose greatest contributions to the game was from 1971 to 1995.
The late Learie Constantine was an early pioneer of West Indies cricket and an outstanding all-rounder. He was a member of the celebrated team which played in the first Test match in West Indies history in England in June 1928. He played 18 Test matches and made an indelible contribution to the sport and the West Indian community at home and abroad.
Haynes was one of the most successful opening batsmen in the history of the game and formed a world-famous batting partnership with his long-standing teammate, Gordon Greenidge. He was a member of the West Indies World Cup champion team in 1979. Haynes played 116 Test matches and scored 7,487 runs, including 18 centuries, at an average of 42.3. He also made 8,648 runs in 238 One-Day Internationals, which included 17 centuries.
“This is another special day in West Indies cricket history as these two exemplars of the wonderful game of cricket have been honoured globally through the ICC Hall of Fame – true indicators of their performance and their impact,” Skerritt said of the pair.
He said Constantine was “the quintessential West Indian cricketer – a lively fast bowler, attacking batsman and superb fielder, a man who took to the field on that famous day at Lord’s 93 years ago when the West Indies started the challenging but exciting journey as a Test nation.
“He embodied what we as West Indians value most in our players – dedication, commitment and strength of character. After his playing days were over, he also made his name as a popular lawyer and politician, with a dedication to serving and improving the lives of others,” the CWI president added.
Of Haynes, Skerritt said the opener showed early promise as a member of the Barbados U19 team and it wasn’t long before he shot onto the world stage with a sensational century and never looked back.
“He was an opening batsman and a close-to-the-wicket fielder par excellence, and together with Gordon Greenidge set the standard for how the new ball should be played. Out in the middle Desmond was lion-hearted and never surrendered no matter the circumstances. As an integral and valued member of the West Indies all-conquering team, he proudly represented Barbados and the West Indies and opened doors for many others to follow,” Skerritt added.
Speaking on his induction, Haynes said he played alongside some of the greats of the game, and that the West Indies team from 1978 to the 1990s “was a fantastic team”.
“As a young boy growing up in Barbados, I never dreamt that I would be one day inducted in the ICC Hall of Fame. I have really come a long way and I am very happy for this honour. The journey was not smooth. I started playing cricket in a little area of St. James in Barbados where I was loved by everyone in the community, who also helped me stay out of trouble. This is also for my grandmother, my mum and my wife, all of whom supported me in my journey,” Haynes added.
ICC Hall of Fame Special
Inductions 2021
Early Cricket Era—Prior to 1918: Aubrey Faulkner (South Africa), Monty Noble (Australia)
Inter-War Era—1918-1945: Sir Learie Constantine (West Indies), Stan McCabe (Australia)
Post-War Era—1946-1970: Ted Dexter (England), Vinoo Mankad (India)
ODI Era—1971-1995: Desmond Haynes (West Indies), Bob Willis (England)
Modern Era—1996-2015: Andy Flower (Zimbabwe), Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)
West Indians previously inducted into The ICC Hall of Fame
Sir Curtly Ambrose
Joel Garner
Lance Gibbs
Sir Gordon Greenidge
Sir Wes Hall
George Headley
Michael Holding
Rohan Kanhai
Brian Lara
Sir Clive Lloyd
Malcolm Marshall
Sir Viv Richards
Sir Andy Roberts
Sir Garry Sobers
Courtney Walsh
Sir Clyde Walcott
Sir Everton Weekes
Sir Frank Worrell