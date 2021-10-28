CONTROVERSIAL LOSS

FEATHERWEIGHT Anthony Joseph put up the best performance of any T&T boxer so far at the 2021 AIBA World Boxing Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, before being eliminated via a controversial split-decision.
Fighting on his 26th birthday, Joseph put up a terrific performance against Scotland-based 19-year-old Abdule-Fawaz Aborode of the Fair Chance Team (FCT), AIBA’s version of a refugee team.
After losing the opening round to a very energetic teenager, Joseph appeared to dominate the third.
However, controversy stemmed from the scoring of the second round, where four of the judges voted in favour of the Scotland-based fighter.
In the second round, Joseph had for the first time taken the fight to his younger opponent, mixing up a lot of good body work with a couple of powerful uppercuts to the jaw. However, the judges voted 4-1 that Aborode had won it.
Egyptian judge Osmon Nagy even had Joseph winning the fight, and gave him both the second and third rounds. Korean Hyeok Lee, Japan’s Sasaki Yasutaka and Guatemalan Pastor Emerson all had Aborode winning the fight 29-28 and giving him the first two rounds, but Zimbabwean Steven Masiyambumbi scored the fight 30-27 for Aborode, even giving him the third round which Joseph appeared to have won.
The controversial second-round scoring was immediately raised by the television broadcast commentator.
“The Zimbabwean judge scored every round for this man (Aborode), which I found surprising,” the bout commentator stated. “Now I’m not looking to stir up a hornet’s nest here, but there is a bout review procedure available.”
“Each team gets three bout reviews. They have to follow a very strict protocol within very limited time parameters and I wonder whether the Trinidad and Tobago team will implement the bout review procedure regarding the scoring of that second round, because work such as that appeared to go unrewarded from Anthony Joseph,” the commentator added.
Contacted in Serbia, national coach and Trinidad and Tobago Boxing Association (TTBA) vice-president Cox said that although disappointed with the second-round scoring, team T&T chose not to review the bout. Cox suggested that given what he had already seen at the World Championships, he was unconvinced that a review would have changed anything.
“I did not think it was in the best interest of the team,” Cox told the Express.
However, Cox thought Joseph got enough of a share to win a very competitive fight, and also questioned the second-round adjudication.
“Watching the faulty scoring in the second round, I thought he (Joseph) would have won it,” stated Cox, “but I was still very pleased with our performance.”
T&T next go into action tomorrow when 19-year-old lightweight Blessing Waldrop makes a tough step up from junior to elite competition against 20-year-old American Veshaun Lee, a USA Golden Gloves and junior world championship winner.
The winner of that bout then faces the even tougher Cuban Andy Cruz, a two-time AIBA world champion and a gold medallist at the Tokyo Olympics.
T&T super-heavyweight Nigel Paul is in action on Sunday against a still to be named opponent.