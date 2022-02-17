“It was a convincing win... we couldn’t ask for anything better from this team!”
Trinidad and Tobago Red Force skipper Imran Khan was a very happy man after his team’s dominating innings and 43-run victory over the Windward Islands Volcanoes yesterday.
Khan was full of praise for his batters as well as his fast bowlers as they dominated the visitors over the last two days at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in their second round West Indies Championship four-day match.
With the result, the Red Force maintained their perfect record this season, having beaten the Jamaica Scorpions by three wickets in their opening match last week, which keeps them in contention for their first title in the competition since 2006.
Having rallied to post 326 in their first innings, the Red Force pacers Anderson Phillip and Jayden Seales put the home team on course for a big win, grabbing seven wickets between them to rout the Volcanoes for 98 in their first innings.
Following on and continuing from an overnight position of 32 for three yesterday, the Volcanoes showed a lot more fight and determination in their second innings to frustrate the hosts for most of the day on a pitch that got better for batting as the match progressed.
Overnight batter Sherman Lewis struck 33 off 93 balls and wicketkeeper Denis Smith hit 65 off 143 to give the Volcanoes a chance. However, the T&T skipper and leg-spinner chimed in with four wickets for 38 runs in his 100th game for T&T, while off-spinner Bryan Charles grabbed two for 55 to seal the win in an extended post-lunch session, as the Volcanoes were dismissed for 186.
Before that, it was Player-of-the-Match Phillip who took three for 31 in the second innings to finish with seven wickets in the game. He got the ball rolling again, angling a ball into Alick Athanaze and hitting the batsman on the back foot, thus prompting the umpire to raise his index finger for lbw.
Keron Cottoy (zero) was next to go, lbw playing forward to a ball from off-spinner Bryan Charles which he missed.
But that was all the success for the Red Force bowlers in the first session as Lewis and Smith frustrated the hosts until lunch.
Smith was peppered with some short balls from both Seales and Phillip but the right-hander survived the testing period to keep the Volcanoes alive.
At the other end, Lewis continued to play shots, utilising the sweep shot to good effect against Charles and on-driving Phillip for another boundary.
However, with both Phillip and Seales taking a “precautionary” rest for “slight niggles” in the second half of the post lunch session, it was left to the spinners to complete the win
After the break, Lewis tried to employ the sweep against Khan but couldn’t connect and was trapped lbw.
But the Volcanoes kept on fighting with Smith, who top scored with 65 off 143 balls, maintaining his watchful approach having survived a close lbw appeal against Khan.
The T&T players were left with their hands on their heads after the umpire turned down the appeal with the T&T skipper pleading his case to no avail.
But Khan eventually got his man just before the scheduled tea break, with the leg-spinner surprising the batter with some extra bounce, the ball flying off the shoulder of the bat for Keagan Simmons to take an easy catch at bat-pad to all but seal the result.
“I am really happy with the performance and I think it was a good all-round effort from all of the guys to come out with a victory and I think that was the most important thing going into this game,” Khan said after the win.
“The pitch was really good for batting today and the opponents weren’t just going to lay down and die. We really had to work hard for it and credit must be given to the fast bowlers for setting it up and being the most experienced guy out there, I had to put up my hands and try to get some wickets for the team to help get that victory,” he added.
“After being 22 for three we were under a bit of pressure but (Jeremy) Solozano and (Yannic) Cariah put on a hundred-run partnership which built some good momentum for (Joshua) Da Silva and then Terrance Hinds to come and play their natural game. They set us up really nice in the first innings and with our bowling attack, we knew we were capable of bowling out guys twice,” Khan said.
“Before the tournament, I told the team these two home games are really important and if we win, we will have a chance to win the tournament. But we are not thinking so far ahead. It is one game at a time going forward,” the Red Force skipper concluded.