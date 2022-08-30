Sean Cooper

TAKES OVER REINS: Sean Cooper.

Shawn Cooper has been appointed head coach of the men’s Under-17 national football team.

Cooper takes up the post with immediate effect and his first order of business was overseeing yesterday’s opening day of screening at the Ato Boldon Stadium training field.

He will continue to oversee the screening process and will prepare the team before heading into the CONCACAF U-17 Men’s Championship in Guatemala next February. The remainder of the U-17 Team’s Technical Staff will be announced in due course.

‘Saints’ stun sloppy Chelsea

Southampton completed a stunning first-half turnaround to inflict Chelsea’s second defeat of the season with a deserved 2-1 victory, yesterday at St Mary’s Stadium.

Thomas Tuchel’s side are now five points behind leaders Arsenal having taken only seven points from their first five matches despite their evening on the south coast starting perfectly when Raheem Sterling netted his third goal of the season from close range.

Champs on paper

KIERON POLLARD, the Trinbago Knight Riders men’s team skipper, thinks the 2022 squad has all the ingredients to land a fifth Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title, but will need to execute whenever they take to the field.

“When you look at the team, on paper we have a lot of world class players, guys who have played around the world and done well,” stated Pollard, the former West Indies white-ball captain.

Cooper appointed U-17 men’s coach

YOUTH FOCUS

YOUNG PLAYERS should be the focus of the upcoming Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) that bowls off tomorrow.

Captain of the winning SKYEXCH Women’s 6ixty Barbados Royals team, Hayley Matthews, believes the upcoming T20 tournament can be used as a platform for unknown players to develop and even make a bid to represent the West Indies women’s senior team.

Refreshed Fabian Allen explains WI absence

West Indies all-rounder Fabien Allen has indicated he is available for selection for the upcoming 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, as he revealed the reason behind his decision not to take up a contract with the men in maroon.