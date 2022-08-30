Cooper appointed U-17 men’s coach

Shawn Cooper has been appointed head coach of the men’s Under-17 national football team.
Cooper takes up the post with immediate effect and his first order of business was overseeing yesterday’s opening day of screening at the Ato Boldon Stadium training field.
He will continue to oversee the screening process and will prepare the team before heading into the CONCACAF U-17 Men’s Championship in Guatemala next February. The remainder of the U-17 Team’s Technical Staff will be announced in due course.