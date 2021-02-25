Cooper gets 2nd 50 in trial match

Cephas Cooper compiled his second half-century of the second Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board three-day trial match which ended yesterday at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva.
Cooper, a former West Indies Under-19 batsman, scored 73 off 130 balls yesterday, batting for just over three hours as the Yannic Cariah-led team reached 166 for four in their second innings.
Cooper slapped 63 off 104 balls in his team’s first innings total of 268. Their opponents, the Bryan Charles XI, batted just once, scoring 288 with another former West Indies Under-19 player Kirstan Kallicharan falling one run short of a second trial match century.
Kallicharan faced 145 deliveries and batted for 190 minutes before being out on 99. He struck 15 fours. The right-handed batsman scored 109 in the first TTCB three-day trial match at the same venue earlier this month.
Kallicharan and Cooper were on the 2018 West Indies Under- 19 World Cup squad along with Keagan Simmons, who also had a good trial match this week, scoring 68 and 46 in partnership with Cooper.
Simmons and Cooper shared an opening stand of 105 before Simmons was bowled by another former West Indies Under-19 all-rounder, Jyd Goolie (one for 21).
Ricky Jaipaul then bowled Cooper and also picked up the wicket of Ewart Nicholson for seven to finish with two for 13.
Kallicharan is yet to make his senior Trinidad and Tobago debut while Simmons and Cooper have already played in first-class cricket for the T&T-based Red Force in the West Indies Championship four-day tournament.
Terrance Hinds was also among the runs in the second trial, scoring 51 while Tion Webster scored a blistering 52 off 49 balls with two sixes and six fours. Meanwhile, spin dominated the match with off-spinner Jon Russ Jaggesar excelling with the ball, grabbing five wickets of 42 runs. Jarlarnie Seales and Webster were the only faster bowlers to get any kind of success, grabbing one wicket each. Uthman Muhammad, Terrance Hinds, Marlon Richards and Rayad Emrit all failed to pick up a wicket.
The T&T cricketers are currently preparing for the 2021 West Indies Championship four-day tournament bowling off later this year.
The 2020 four-day tournament ended prematurely last March due to the Covid-19 pandemic and all cricket in Trinidad has been on hold since.
The Red Force are currently in Antigua for the CG Insurance Super50 Cup and will hunting their 13th title in that competition when they take the field tomorrow in the final.
Trial scores:
Cariah XI 268 (Keagan Simmons 68, Cephas Cooper 63, Terrance Hinds 51; Justin Gangoo 2/12, Ricky Jaipaul 2/28, Bryan Charles 2/67) & 166-4 (Cephas Cooper 73, Keagan Simmons 46; Ricky Jaipaul 2/13) vs Katwaroo XI 288 (Kirstan Kallicharan 99, Tion Wesbter 52, Jahron Alfred 31, Bryan Charles 28; Jon Russ Jaggesar 5/42, Navin Bidaisee 2/8, Kavesh Kantasingh 2/70)
—Match Drawn