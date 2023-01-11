Players from Police and Fire Youth Club

WHOSE BALL?: Players from Police and Fire Youth Club try to get hold of the ball during Championship Division play in the Courts All Sectors Netball League Opening day Knockout competition at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Tacarigua, on Saturday. Police won 4-0.

:—Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK

Kaliya Cooper had a near-perfect afternoon of shooting as Police started league play in the COURTS All Sectors Netball League with an emphatic 33-7 victory over UWI in the Alternative Division.

At the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena Tuesday, goal shoot Cooper made 15 of her 17 attempts, Mariah Harradan five of her six, Shaniah Millette six of 19 and Jada Chandler seven of ten as the Police women led throughout.

In the other Alternative match, there was also a comfortable victory for TT Post, who beat the University of the Southern Caribbean 28-18. Goal shoot Annaya Baird did the bulk of the scoring for the postwomen, getting 18 goals from 32 attempts, as TT Post came from 5-4 behind at the end of the first quarter to take control. For USC, goal shoot Gellana Grant made 11 of her 19 attempts.

In the lone Retro Division contest, goal attack Makeda Pierre made 21 of her 34 attempts to make the difference as Defence Force got past Jabloteh 25-20 in a fairly tight contest.

Both teams split the first two quarters, with Jabloteh taking the first 5-3 and Defence Force the second 11-10. The “Army” women then opened up a four-goal advantage by the end of the third quarter, and stretched it to five by the end of the match.

Today, action in both divisions will continue, starting at 5.30 p.m.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

STAYING POSITIVE

STAYING POSITIVE

With eight Test centuries and four One-Day International hundreds to his name, 33-year-old Darren Bravo knows how to score runs and isn’t too worried about his form as he prepares to lead the North team in the 2023 North/South Classic which bowls off tomorrow at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva.

Bruce replaces Fraser in women’s T20 squad

SEAM bowler Cherry Ann Fraser has been ruled out of the upcoming T20 International (T20I) tri-nation series against South Africa and India due to injury and has been replaced by Shanika Bruce, Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced yesterday.

Soca Warrior Telfer signs with Miami FC

Soca Warrior Telfer signs with Miami FC

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO international Ryan Telfer has been signed to United Soccer League (USL) Championship side Miami FC. The 28-year-old left winger played for Columbus Crew II last season in the Major League Soccer (MLS) Next Pro League, contributing four goals and three assists through 15 appearances.

Talent in abundance

Talent in abundance

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO Red Force head coach David Furlonge is urging the Under-23 cricketers who were part of the recently concluded Namalco Under-23 Cup to continue working hard on their game if they are to earn a spot in the senior team.