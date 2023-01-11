Kaliya Cooper had a near-perfect afternoon of shooting as Police started league play in the COURTS All Sectors Netball League with an emphatic 33-7 victory over UWI in the Alternative Division.
At the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena Tuesday, goal shoot Cooper made 15 of her 17 attempts, Mariah Harradan five of her six, Shaniah Millette six of 19 and Jada Chandler seven of ten as the Police women led throughout.
In the other Alternative match, there was also a comfortable victory for TT Post, who beat the University of the Southern Caribbean 28-18. Goal shoot Annaya Baird did the bulk of the scoring for the postwomen, getting 18 goals from 32 attempts, as TT Post came from 5-4 behind at the end of the first quarter to take control. For USC, goal shoot Gellana Grant made 11 of her 19 attempts.
In the lone Retro Division contest, goal attack Makeda Pierre made 21 of her 34 attempts to make the difference as Defence Force got past Jabloteh 25-20 in a fairly tight contest.
Both teams split the first two quarters, with Jabloteh taking the first 5-3 and Defence Force the second 11-10. The “Army” women then opened up a four-goal advantage by the end of the third quarter, and stretched it to five by the end of the match.
Today, action in both divisions will continue, starting at 5.30 p.m.