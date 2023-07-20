Trinidad and Tobago’s Under-19 men’s cricketers struggled on the opening day of their West Indies Rising Stars three-day championship second round match against Barbados yesterday.

T&T, who beat Jamaica in their first match of the competition, were dismissed for 165 at Park Hill, with Andrew Rambaran, Justin Jagessar and Rajeev Ramnath all getting into thirties but no further. T&T were undone in the main by Nathan Sealy who too five for 37.