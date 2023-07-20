Shawn Cooper has accepted a short appointment and now joins former men’s national team captain Densill Theobald on the national boys Under-15 team, for the upcoming 2023 CONCACAF Boys U-15 Championship in the Dominican Republic.
Cooper will serve as head coach, with Theobald as assistant national coach. Cooper’s appointment is for the duration of the tournament which runs from August 6-13. Cooper joins the programme to lend his experience to Theobald, who had been assisting in overseeing the TTFA’s High Performance U-15 boys programme dating back to May 2022.
Theobald will accompany Cooper at the upcoming Championship as assistant coach.
Cooper has been given very short time to prepare the inexperienced boys for competition.
“It has been a very difficult period, especially for me now joining the programme about three weeks ago,” Cooper said.
“We have some boys now, even this afternoon, coming in from the US (United States), so we can take a look at them, and see if they are up to it to represent Trinidad and Tobago.”
T&T are grouped alongside Costa Rica, Honduras and Puerto Rico for the upcoming Championship, to be played at the Felix Sanchez Stadium in the DR. T&T face Honduras on August 6, Costa Rica Rica on August 7 and close off the group stage against Puerto Rico on August 8.
“It’s going to be a task because this is most of the boys’ first international game,” Cooper stated. ”It’s a developmental tournament. So, from this tournament, we will see how much of the guys are really up to it. It’s just about getting them ready to play at this high level, a different technical aspect.” The experienced Cooper anticipates that it will be a steep learning curve for some of the young footballers.
“Some of the problems we are having is players only looking for plays when they receive the ball and not before they receive the ball,” Cooper explained. “Their body shape, opening up, fine technical issues,” he added.
The head of the TTFA High Performance Programme is technical director Anton Corneal, with Yohance Marshall and Gilbert Bateau also serving as assistant coaches. Upon conclusion of the U-15 Championship, Theobald, Marshall and Bateau will continue their duties as High Performance Programme boys coaches for the boys U-13 and U-15 programme.
Upon the U-15 team’s return home in August, Cooper will continue to serve as one of the coaches within the TTFA High Performance Programme for the remainder of 2023, with the intention of bridging both the U-15 and U-17 programmes.
Cooper, who was appointed as national U-17 head coach for the 2023 CONCACAF Championship in February 2023, will continue to serve in that role for the next CONCACAF Championship qualification cycle. Under his oversight, selected players from the current U-15 High Performance Programme will graduate to the U-17 programme in January 2024.