Cooper keeps Fire hot

Fire and MIC stayed unbeaten in the Premiership and Championship when play continued Saturday in the COURTS All Sectors Netball League.
As happened last weekend, Fire’s Joelisa Cooper was the one with the hottest hands at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena in Tacarigua.
The national goal shoot made 39 of her 50 attempts as Fire beat the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) 44-29 for their second straight Premier Division win of the new season.
Defending champions Fire led throughout the match as Cooper out-scored both UTT goal shoot Kathy Ann Graham (15 of 18 attempts) and goal attack Kalifa McCollin-Lopez (14 of 18).
In the other game in the division, Police rebounded from their opening day loss to UTT by edging out Defence Force by a single goal, 35-34.
Defence Force proved dogged opponents. After Police opened up a 12-7 lead in the first quarter, the “Army” women fought back to tie up the match 21-21 by half-time. However, Police pulled away again, opening up a six-goal lead (31-25) heading into the final quarter. But Defence Force fought back again, out-scoring Police 9-4 in the final quarter, but falling just short.
Goal attack Donessa Wickham poured in 18 of her 27 attempts for Police to lead their charge, while goal attack Kimmarie James-Bernard (16 of 20) and goal shoot Jody Sprott (11 of 14) combined to keep Defence Force in the match.
In the Championship Y, Fire got a win in their first match of the competition, dominating Police 42-16, with goal attack Nariba Grant topped the scoring with 18 goals from 38 attempts, while goal shoot Ayanna Hamlet notched 14 from 19.
Meanwhile, MIC made it two wins out of two as they outplayed TT Post 56-16. Goal attack Kamika Paul-Payne got 31 goals and was supported by goal shoots Aaliyah Modeste with 12 and De’Niqua Rush, ten.
In Championship X, Bermudez got past Fire Youth 36-30, with goal shoot Jocelyn Marcelle making 24 of her 37 attempts to lead the Bermudez attack, as they recovered from trailing Fire Youth 9-8 at the end of the first quarter to lead by four at half-time (18-14) and at the end of the third quarter (27-23).
For Fire Youth, Jelissa Goodridge led the attack with 19 of 24 shooting.
On Thursday, matches in the Alternative and Retro divisions continued, where there were wins for UWI, MIC and Police. In the Alternative, goal shoot Tiffany Gonzalez got 20 goals as MIC stopped Police 27-17 for their third straight win. In the other match, Natalia Creese (ten of 21) and Ashaki Clarke (15 of 34) led UWI to a 25-13 victory over TT Post. In the Retro, Police thumped Jabloteh 43-19.
All Sectors action continues tomorrow in Tacarigua, with MIC looking for their fourth win in a row in the Alternative Division when they play the University of the Southern Caribbean (USC) from 5.30 p.m.
In the second match, Police take on TT Post from 6.20, while in the Retro Division, Defence Force play Police at 7.10.