THE Trinidad and Tobago Red Force will be looking to sharpen up on their fielding and death bowling when they face the Combined Campuses and Colleges in their fourth round CG United Super50 Zone A match at the Queen’s Park Oval from 9 a.m. today.

After a three-run loss to the Guyana Harpy Eagles on Wednesday, the Red Force bounced back with a comfortable seven-wicket victory over the Windward Islands Volcanoes on Saturday to take the lead in the group with three rounds of matches to be played.