AFTER three years without competition, Fire picked up where they left off in the Courts All Sectors Netball League by winning the pre-tournament competition held on Saturday at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena (ERISA), Tacarigua.
In 2019, the last time All Sectors events were held before the suspension of competition due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Fire women swept all five titles in the Premiership Division.
On Saturday, at the ERISA, Fire were again victorious, topping the round robin phase of the one-day competition before defeating Police in a close final.
At the end of full time, the two sides were tied at 14-14. Five minutes of extra time was then played and it was there that Fire pulled away to win 21-15.
Previously, the two teams had played unbeaten.
National player Joelisa Cooper did the bulk of the scoring for Fire. In the round robin, she made 13 of 14 attempts as Fire beat Defence Force 23-15; shot 15 of 17 in the 21-12 win over MIC Tigers, got 21 of 26 as Fire overcame Unit Trust Corporation and eight of ten in the win over Jabloteh.
In the final itself, Cooper got another 20 goals from 23 attempts.
At half-time, Fire held a slim 8-6 lead before the Police women made up the difference by full time, only for Cooper’s goals to make the difference in extra time. For Police, Doxtroy Manswell made 15 of her 17 attempts.
Saturday’s pre-tournament was the forerunner to the full season of competition which is expected to resume on January 7 next year.