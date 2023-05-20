An unbeaten century from Cephas Cooper and cameos from Evin Lewis, Daniel Williams and Damion Joachim led the Penal-based club to the highest score in the Premiership T20 - 286 for five - as they whipped Victoria Sports by 117 runs in their Group B match on the second day of the T20 Festival at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.
And if the runs on the board weren’t enough, Uthman Muhammad made sure of the result, taking a hat-trick as Victoria were restricted to 169 for nine.
Apart from a brief light drizzle, rain never threatened the game but there was a heavy downpour of sixes, 29 of which rained down on all parts of the Southern venue during the PowerGen innings.
Cooper thumped 11 of them in his unbeaten 108 off 44 balls, while Lewis smashed eight in his 26-ball 74. Williams, who made 41 off 17 balls and Joachim, who scored 29 off nine, hit four sixes each.
Williams and Lewis put on 104 for the first wicket, with Lewis setting the tone for the innings with a six over square-leg off Farrel Jugmohan, first ball of the match.
The left-hander smashed another six over extra-cover off a Jacen Agard no-ball and the resulting free hit also disappeared over the ropes.
Williams caught up to his opening partner quickly in the next over, hitting Jugmohan for three sixes and a four as PowerGen raced to 57 after the three overs.
Not to be outdone, Lewis smashed Shaquelle Cyrus for four sixes and two fours in the fifth over to take PowerGen to triple figures and to bring up his 50 off just 14 balls.
However, Williams’ dismissal - caught by Agard off Sherwin Ganga - followed by Lewis, caught by Ganga off Vishal Roopnarine, threatened to slow the innings down.
But Cooper wouldn’t allow it.
While the former West Indies Under-19 batter was content to feed the strike to Lewis when he first arrived at the crease, the right-hander quickly took over the heavy hitting. Two fours and a six off Agard saw Cooper raise his half-century, but he wasn’t satisfied.
Cooper struck three consecutive sixes off Roopnarine to take PowerGen past 200 in the 16th over and he smashed Ganga for four sixes and a four in the 18th before dropping to his knees with a loud roar in celebration of his ton.
By that time, Cooper and company would have thought the game was theirs.
While they would have been proven right in the end, Victoria made a fist of it, with Marcelle Jones and Roopchand putting on 104 for the first wicket.
However, the team from Barrackpore, Victoria, couldn’t match the six-hitting power of PowerGen in the back end on the innings.
Roopchand’s was the first wicket to fall, caught off Ansil Bhagan for 43 off 25 balls with the score on 103.
Jason Mohammed struck a double blow in the next over, removing Jones for 54 from 36 balls and Eton Bhal for four, as Victoria slipped to 110 for three after 11 overs.
Boundaries didn’t flow as needed after that, and with pressure mounting, Muhammad cashed in, removing Lyndell Nelson (two) via a return catch before bowling Roopnarine and Agard off consecutive balls to complete his hat-trick and all but secure the win.
The second game of yesterday’s double-header featured a clash between cross-town rivals from the Felicity area, Central Sports and Comets Sports, which was scheduled to bowl off at 7.30 p.m.
Summarised scores:
PowerGen Penal 286-5 (20 overs) (Cephas Cooper 108 n.o., Evin Lewis 74, Daniel Williams 41, Damion Joachim 29; Vishal Roopnarine 2/48) vs Victoria Sports 169-9 (20 overs) (Marcelle Jones 54, Kyle Roopchand 43, Vikesh Harrylochan 33; Uthman Muhammad 3/18, Jason Mohammed 3/18)
—PowerGen won by 117 runs