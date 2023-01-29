Cooper’s on fire

JOELISA COOPER kept Fire burning bright in the Premiership Division when the COURTS All Sectors Netball League continued in Tacarigua on Saturday.
Cooper, a dominant force, so far this season, for defending champions Fire, made 58 of her 65 attempts at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, as the firewomen heated up Police 69-27 for their third straight win.
No other player got into double figures in the match, as national goal shoot Cooper completely dominated under the net. In the other Premiership match Saturday, Cooper’s T&T teammate Kalifa McCollin-Lopez, was even more accurate, missing just three of her 27 attempts as the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) dismissed Defence Force 42-18. The loss was the third in a row for the “Army.”
Supporting the effort of goal attack McCollin-Lopez, was goal shoot Kathy-Ann Graham who made 15 of her 21 attempts.
In Championship X action, Unit Trust Corporation (UTC) won their second game in succession when they stopped Bermudez 45-26.
UTC led throughout, thanks to the combined scoring of goal attacks Akeila O’Neil (18 of 26) and Liliah Matthews (17 of 24) and goal shoot Crystal Noel-Cockburn (ten of 16).
And on an afternoon where there were no close games, Defence Force only lost by ten against Jabloteh, 35-25.
Jabloleh built up a lead of ten over the first three quarters which they were able to hold in the fourth quarter in which Defence held them 10-10.
For Jabloteh, goal shoot Giselle Hobson was the standout with 33 of 52 shooting, while Empress Pivette of Defence Force made 23 of her 33 attempts at goal attack.
In the single Championship Y match, Police dispatched TT Post 46-17, with steady scoring from the winners coming from goal shoots Tamika John (18 of 23) and Melissa Thomas (13 of 22) and goal attack Jillisa Allan (11 of 20).
Last week, the first round in the Alternative and Retro divisions were competed.
In the Alternative, MIC have a perfect record of four wins from four games to lead with eight points from Police (six), USC (two), UWI (two) and TT Post (two).
In the Retro, Defence Force (six points) are also unbeaten after three matches to lead Police, Marvellites and Jabloteh in that order.
Tomorrow, competition resumes in the Alternative, with MIC playing TT Post from 5.30 p.m., UWI facing USC from 6.20, while in the Retro, Jabloteh take on Defence Force at 7.10.