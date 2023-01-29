Cooper’s on fire

Joelisa Cooper

IN-FORM: Joelisa Cooper

JOELISA COOPER kept Fire burning bright in the Premiership Division when the COURTS All Sectors Netball League continued in Tacarigua on Saturday.

Cooper, a dominant force, so far this season, for defending champions Fire, made 58 of her 65 attempts at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, as the firewomen heated up Police 69-27 for their third straight win.

No other player got into double figures in the match, as national goal shoot Cooper completely dominated under the net. In the other Premiership match Saturday, Cooper’s T&T teammate Kalifa McCollin-Lopez, was even more accurate, missing just three of her 27 attempts as the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) dismissed Defence Force 42-18. The loss was the third in a row for the “Army.”

Supporting the effort of goal attack McCollin-Lopez, was goal shoot Kathy-Ann Graham who made 15 of her 21 attempts.

In Championship X action, Unit Trust Corporation (UTC) won their second game in succession when they stopped Bermudez 45-26.

UTC led throughout, thanks to the combined scoring of goal attacks Akeila O’Neil (18 of 26) and Liliah Matthews (17 of 24) and goal shoot Crystal Noel-Cockburn (ten of 16).

And on an afternoon where there were no close games, Defence Force only lost by ten against Jabloteh, 35-25.

Jabloleh built up a lead of ten over the first three quarters which they were able to hold in the fourth quarter in which Defence held them 10-10.

For Jabloteh, goal shoot Giselle Hobson was the standout with 33 of 52 shooting, while Empress Pivette of Defence Force made 23 of her 33 attempts at goal attack.

In the single Championship Y match, Police dispatched TT Post 46-17, with steady scoring from the winners coming from goal shoots Tamika John (18 of 23) and Melissa Thomas (13 of 22) and goal attack Jillisa Allan (11 of 20).

Last week, the first round in the Alternative and Retro divisions were competed.

In the Alternative, MIC have a perfect record of four wins from four games to lead with eight points from Police (six), USC (two), UWI (two) and TT Post (two).

In the Retro, Defence Force (six points) are also unbeaten after three matches to lead Police, Marvellites and Jabloteh in that order.

Tomorrow, competition resumes in the Alternative, with MIC playing TT Post from 5.30 p.m., UWI facing USC from 6.20, while in the Retro, Jabloteh take on Defence Force at 7.10.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Pollard, Fletcher fifties fire MI Emirates to emphatic win

Former West Indies captain Kieron Pollard and past international teammate, Andre Fletcher, struck contrasting half-centuries to propel MI Emirates to a 157-run crushing of leaders Desert Vipers in the International League T20, yesterday.

Sent in at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Emirates cruised to an imposing 241-3 from their 20 overs with Pollard lashing a swift 19-ball unbeaten 50 and Fletcher carving out a controlled 50 (39 balls) at the top of the order.

SAY, SAY... SAYERS

SAY, SAY... SAYERS

ST LUCIAN runner Jason Sayers fought off cramps over the final five miles of the contest to claim the men’s title when the 41st edition of Trinidad and Tobago International Marathon (TTIM) concluded yesterday.

Sayers crossed the line in two hours, 44 minutes and one second to lift the crown. Second was Christopher Mitchell while Guayna’s Kelvin Johnson — seeking back-to-back victories — secured third in 2:58.19.

India edge Kiwis to level T20 series

India edge Kiwis to level T20 series

India held its nerve with the balls running out to level its three-match T20 series against the Black Caps at 1-1 with a six-wicket victory yesterday.

New Zealand failed to reach triple figures, managing only 99-8 after winning the toss and opting to bat first in the second Twenty20 game. India scored 101-4 in 19.5 overs in reply.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner was his team’s top scorer with 19 not out from 23 deliveries. Medium quick Arshdeep Singh claimed 2-7 and legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal took 1-4, both from two overs, while Deepak Hooda and Kuldeep Yadav each returned 1-17 in four overs to help contain New Zealand.

Woods, Samaroo show form in Track Challenge

Tariq Woods showed early season form when the Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation hosted the first event in its Track Challenge series Saturday, at the National Cycling Centre.

With performances in the Track Challenge counting towards selection for upcoming regional competitions, Woods began making his case with four wins. The Evolution Cycling Academy rider first won the three-kilometre individual pursuit in three minutes, 41 seconds from Sheldon Ramjit of Hummingbirds International (3:46.81) and Liam Trepte of Raiders Cycle and Multisport (3:56.81).

VFFOTT focuses on community

VFFOTT focuses on community

THE Veteran Footballers Foundation of Trinidad and Tobago (VFFOTT) is turning its attention to community football.

According to a VFFOTT release, the veterans body’s members decided unanimously at their in-person meeting Saturday to immediately focus their attention on, “facilitating all community football leagues to ensure the return of football in communities throughout Trinidad and Tobago at the earliest opportunity.”

Cooper’s on fire

Cooper’s on fire

JOELISA COOPER kept Fire burning bright in the Premiership Division when the COURTS All Sectors Netball League continued in Tacarigua on Saturday.

Cooper, a dominant force, so far this season, for defending champions Fire, made 58 of her 65 attempts at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, as the firewomen heated up Police 69-27 for their third straight win.