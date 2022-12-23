Cooper satisfied with U-17s preparations

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s Under-17 provisional training squad is currently engaged in a residential training camp at the Home of Football in Couva as preparation continues toward the CONCACAF U-17 Men’s Championship in Guatemala.
Head coach Shawn Cooper has been running double sessions daily during the ongoing camp which ends today. Another camp will begin on December 29 and run until December 31 at the Couva facility.
Among the players currently in the training squad is Nashville FC forward Tyrell Moore, the younger brother of Shaq Moore who appeared for the US National Team at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Both players are the sons of former Trinidad and Tobago player Wendell Moore.
Also in training with Cooper’s squad is English-born midfielder Rio Cardines of Crystal Palace’s Under-18 team. Cardines has appeared for Palace in their last three fixtures against Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City in which he scored in a 2-2 draw on November 19th.
“We’ve been doing double sessions during the camps and the players have responded positively with some encouraging signs. They have shown that they are willing to go the distance. The players who have come in from overseas have definitely fitted into the programme and the style and approach of our set-up as well,” Cooper told TTFA Media.
“We are in a period where we are emphasising on physical conditioning while including other aspects of how we want to play.”
“Generally the home-based players have been competitive because everyone is aware that places are up for grabs and the overseas guys have been pushing for inclusion also. The attitude and approach has been good but we still have other aspects of our overall team preparation that we will be focusing on in the sessions ahead,” Cooper said.
Among the overseas-players who have been involved in the previous training camp are Luka Hislop, son of former Trinidad and Tobago goalkeeper Shaka Hislop, Jaden Chan Tack, Joshua Palmer and Samuel Duncan.
T&T opens its campaign against Canada in Group F on February 11th before facing USA on February 13th and Barbados two days later. After Group Stage play, the top three nations in each group will advance to the knockout stage, joining the four 2022 CONCACAF U-17 Men’s Qualifiers (CU17Q) group winners: Bermuda, Dominican Republic, Nicaragua, and Puerto Rico.
The round of 16 matches will take place February 18 and 19, at both venues, followed by the quarter-finals (February 21 and 22), semifinals (February 24) and final (February 26) in Guatemala City.
All knockout stage matches will be played in a single match direct elimination format and the four semifinalists will qualify for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Peru 2023.