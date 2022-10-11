Manchester City dropped their first Champions League points of the season as they were held to a 0-0 stalemate with FC Copenhagen at the Parken Stadium, yesterday.
City were made to play with 10 men for much of the affair after Sergio Gomez was shown a red card 30 minutes in. The Premier League champions struggled to assert dominance over their opposition as a result, and failed to score for the first time this season, with in-form striker Erling Haaland on the bench for the entirety of the match.
“Many players didn’t start today because they were exhausted and tired and fatigued and [had] niggles,” City coach Pep Guardiola said. “Erling didn’t feel really good after the game against Southampton, Phil [Foden] had some disturbing problems, Bernardo [Silva] told us yesterday he was so tired. We adapted really well [to the red card]. They are too good. We’re close [to qualifying]. It’s a good point.”
An eventful first half was swamped with VAR controversy, firstly as Rodri’s piledriver was ruled out for an adjudged handball in the build-up by Riyad Mahrez. The Spanish midfielder looked to have given City the lead 11 minutes in after thumping a 25-yard strike past Kamil Grabara — but a VAR check found that the ball took a slight touch on the hand of Mahrez.
And Mahrez was at the centre of the drama again in the 25th minute as he saw his penalty saved by Grabara after Nicolai Boilesen was penalised for handball following a VAR review. Mahrez has now missed two of his last three penalties.
Just five minutes later, Gomez, 22, halted a Copenhagen attack by committing a foul on the edge of the area and, after a virtual check, was shown a straight red card for his challenge -- forcing Guardiola to bring on defensive reinforcement Ruben Dias in place of Mahrez.
With Haaland on the sidelines, having not started for City for the first time this season in all competitions, the visitors failed to finish off several good second-half chances. Kevin De Bruyne twice drilled wide from good positions, while Joao Cancelo was denied by a smart save from Grabara.
Juventus on verge of CL elimination
In Haifa, Juventus descended further into crisis and were left on the verge of elimination from the Champions League following a 2-0 loss at Maccabi Haifa that also included an injury to key winger Ángel Di María.
Omer Atzili scored two first-half goals as Haifa earned its first Champions League win in two decades. Juventus were left third in Group H with two games to play. It’s the first time Juventus — a two-time European champion — have lost three of its first four group matches.
An early exit from the Champions League would be particularly painful for Juventus’ finances after the club recently posted a record loss.
Juventus were eliminated by Villarreal in the first knockout round of last season’s Champions League. It was Haifa’s first Champions League win since beating Manchester United 3-0 in 2002.
Atzili put Haifa ahead seven minutes in by using his back to deflect a cross from the center of the area amid a crowd of defenders.
His second was a precise shot into the near corner after faking a shot to the other side of the net. Tjaronn Chery also hit the crossbar in the first-half onslaught from Haifa.
Things then went from bad to worse for Juve when Di María pulled up clutching the back of his right leg — prompting the Argentina international to exit immediately. Di María provided all three assists when Juventus beat Haifa 3-1 last week.
Juventus were beaten 2-1 both by PSG and Benfica in its opening two games.
Other CL results:
PSG 1 vs Benfica 1
Chelsea 2 vs AC Milan 0
Dortmund 1 vs Sevilla 1
Real Madrid 1 vs Shakhtar Donetsk 1
Leipzig 2 vs Celtic 0
Salzburg 1 vs Dinamo Zagreb 1
