Darren Coppin and Winston Doyle both scored 100 marks each in the recent preliminary umpires’ examination of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Umpires Council.
Coppin and Doyle are both members of the North Zone Cricket Umpires and Scorers Association of Trinidad and Tobago, which had six candidates writing the exam with all emerging successful, including 75-year-old Shirley Lewis.
The exam was written by a total of 30 candidates throughout T&T, among which were nine females, who were all successful. Nadra Dwarika-Baptise gained the highest marks among the ladies with 98, while Sheena Alexander, the lone candidate from Tobago, was also successful.
In a recent release, the North Zone Cricket Umpires and Scorers Association said with some form of local cricket anticipated in 2022, it will also be hosting an online umpire’s course.
The course will target beginners but will also serve as a refresher for qualified umpires.
Scheduled to begin on January 10, the course is open to all members of the public and it’s free of charge.
Interested persons can contact the Association’s Secretary, Premchand Roopia, at 464-8005 or e-mail their information to umpirebarry55@gmail.com.