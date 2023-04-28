Corbin returns to Rangers

STRIKER Kadeem Corbin has returned to former club Terminix La Horquetta Rangers from Central FC.

The former national youth striker was in 2022 named Player of the Tournament when scoring 11 goals and leading Rangers to the Ascension Invitational football title.

Rangers have been the most active team in the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) transfer window, and have recruited the trio of 26-year-old Corbin, defender Daniel Cyrus and Jaheem Williams, all from Central FC, along with veteran midfielder Nathaniel “Spanish” Garcia from struggling Point Fortin Civic. Boosted by their new recruits, unbeaten and currently third-placed Rangers are back in action tomorrow when taking on TTPFL leaders AC Port of Spain at Larry Gomes stadium from 4 p.m.

The transfer window has also seen Stefan Berkely going the other way, from Rangers to Central FC , while Civic have recruited Indian-based veteran striker Marcus Joseph and 28-year-old defender Justin Cornwall.

Unattached T&T national team defender Alvin Jones has already joined Tiger Tanks Club Sando having last played for Madison FC in the United States. Josiah Joseph moves to Prison FC from Trendsetter Hawks and Panamanian footballer Jairo Lombado has joined Cunupia FC, having previous played with clubs in his native Panama, Trinidad and Tobago with San Juan Jabloteh, Barbados and Antigua & Barbuda.

The TTPFL transfer window ends on May 10.

UPCOMING TTPFL MATCHES

(MATCHDAY 9)

(Today)

Venue —Manny Ramjohn

Stadium.

4:00PM - Point Fortin Civic vs Police FC

Venue —Larry Gomes

Stadium

4:00PM - Tiger Tanks Club Sando FC vs Morvant Caledonia United

(Tomorrow)

Venue —Larry Gomes Stadium

4:00PM - Terminix La

Horquetta Rangers vs AC Port of Spain

Venue —Manny Ramjohn

Stadium.

4:00PM - Connection vs Cunupia FC

